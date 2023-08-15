Bel’Veth, Nautilus, and more head to the stars with new LoL skins

A handful of League of Legends champions are preparing to venture far from the world of Runeterra and deep into space, where they’ve been enveloped by the bright touch of the stars.

Riot Games is planning to expand its out-of-this-world Cosmic skin line with the addition of skins for Nautilus, Bel’Veth, Nunu and Willump, and Sion—with many of these champions having not received a skin for an ample period of time. They are expected to be added to League alongside the release of Patch 13.17, which is scheduled to launch on Aug. 30.

Entrusted with Celestial strength, these novae will vanquish oblivion. Or burn out trying. Cosmic skins are now available on PBE! pic.twitter.com/abIDGWJwzH — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) August 15, 2023

The Cosmic universe has been known to provide skins to more obscure champions, having previously featured Skarner, Kassadin, and Illaoi, among others. The initial iteration of the skin line also featured a specific champion—in this case, Lux—getting multiple skins at once as part of a new event type, which does not appear to be returning this time around.

This is notably the first new skin Bel’Veth has received since her release last year. As is fitting for the Empress of the Void, her involvement within the Cosmic skin line appears to be that of a devourer of the stars, harnessing their power upon transforming with her ultimate to give her body a celestial glow. But her coloration and recall animation make it seem like she may not have evil intentions within this skin line, which would be a stark contrast to her character.

This teaser also revealed that the next Mythic chroma will be for Dark Cosmic Jhin, replacing his royal, menacing purple look for a crimson red that eerily decorates all of his abilities. It will likely be available in League’s in-game Mythic shop for 40 Mythic Essence when these new Cosmic skins are released, also giving players an exclusive icon.

These glistening Cosmic skins are expected to be pushed to the PBE for testing later today, where they’ll remain until League Patch 13.17 is released on Aug. 30.

