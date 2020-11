They're out of this world.

Riot’s not done with space-themed cosmetics just yet.

A myriad of League of Legends champs are getting Cosmic skins, including Skarner, Hecarim, Nidalee, Anivia, Illaoi, Nami, Vladimir, and Varus, according to today’s PBE preview. Lissandra is receiving a Dark Cosmic skin, and support champ Soraka earned a Prestige Star Guardian cosmetic.

#PBE Preview Cosmic Edition! 🔮



Cosmic Skarner, Hecarim & Nidalee! ✨ pic.twitter.com/SwPj9nuQWc — League of Legends EU (@loleu) November 10, 2020

#PBE Preview Cosmic Edition! 🔮



Cosmic Anivia, Illaoi, Nami & Varus! ✨



Dark Cosmic Lissandra! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/eia5DgJkL6 — League of Legends EU (@loleu) November 10, 2020

#PBE Preview Prestige Star Guardian Soraka! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/2cNvrWzu6f — League of Legends EU (@loleu) November 10, 2020

