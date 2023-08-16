There are new icons coming for every single League of Legends champion in Patch 13.17, new datamine leaks confirmed today, and players have begun theorising that it could mean the famous Essence Emporium is on its way.

Since the Essence Emporium was removed from League in 2022 due to technical issues and Riot’s desire to find a way to make it more scalable, players have been wondering when it may return. Seeing as it’s been a year since it was last seen on the Riot-built client, many had given up hope—until today.

Today’s datamine, from several League insiders, revealed new icons are coming for every League champion next patch. Take a look at them all here:

Every League character has a new image. Screenshot by SkinSpotlights on Twitter

There will also be several Poro emotes, which I have to say are some of the cutest little icons I’ve seen added to the League shop in some time.

All the new icons and emotes in this PBE Patch pic.twitter.com/1gVLYJMCkj — SkinSpotlights (@SkinSpotlights) August 15, 2023

League players said they’re so excited about the Essence Emporium—and love the look of these icons so much—that they’re willing to spend a large amount of blue essence just to obtain each and every one of them.

The only problem fans have with these icons is they display each of the champion’s regions. Some players suggested this feature takes away from the overall aesthetic of the champion icon and should be changed in a future patch. Riot has stayed silent on if they will be tweaking the cosmetics during PBE testing.

While it doesn’t look so bad when the icons are applied to a profile because they become square, most of the space will be filled with the region’s icon.

Even though fans have a few issues with the icons, most are just happy about the potential return of the Blue Essence Emporium in Patch 13.17, and many more are simply excited to get their hands on these new icons.

For mine, I’m just excited to burn through my Blue Essence again!

