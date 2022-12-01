There are many resources to collect and use for items in League of Legends via the shop and Hextech Crafting.

Players can get them by playing, but the developers also periodically plan new ways and time-limited events for players to collect them.

Blue Essence is one of the resources that can only be obtained in certain periods of time, via Essence Emporium events.

What is the Essence Emporium in League of Legends?

Essence Emporium events are sales that allow players to buy all sorts of cosmetic items using the Blue Essence resource. It happen twice a year, since its first introduction in the eighth season (in 2018).

The Essence Emporium opens a shop with a lot of items that can only be bought using Blue Essence. It always features one or two exclusive skins, too, such as Urfwick.

Although it has been happening twice a year for a long time, it has been the target of a rework after its last iteration, last summer. It’s still unclear when it will come back, and in which form.

“Beyond making the Emporium more efficient to run, we’re also exploring navigation and usability improvements for when (not if) it returns,” the developers said in the patch notes on June 23, 2022. Since then, Riot Games hasn’t given more news on the matter.