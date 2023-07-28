Early LoL dev update gives info on Essence Emporium, Wild Rift skins coming to PC, and Quick Play

The official League of Legends Weibo page today shared an early dev update video outlining critical information about the changes coming to the game in the summer and further down the road.

The July 28 video featuring Andrei “Meddler” van Roon and Jeremy “Brightmoon” Lee shared exciting news about the upcoming Essence Emporium, more Wild Rift skins making it to League, and Quick Play.

According to Meddler and Brightmoon, the next Essence Emporium will be up and running in Patch 13.17, and, moving on forward, the event should be available twice a year. The devs have also made major changes “under the hood” and before the Emporium goes live, we’ll get a special little button that will mass-disenchant champion shards.

Related: Faker may be injured, but he’s still helping T1 win in LCK

Other than that, the devs revealed that more Star Guardian skins from Wild Rift—namely Redeemed Star Guardian Xayah and Rakan—will come to League later this year. Unfortunately, they didn’t share the exact dates for these skins.

Quick Play, a game mode where you can choose your role and champion as you queue, skipping champion select, was supposed to go out before the mid-year patch but will be put on hold due to the devs working on Arena. The new game mode replacing Blind Pick will go out later this year.

The devs also promised updates to ability icons for Graves, Janna, Jarvan IV, Nami, Orianna, and Varus in August.

Additional updates about the game will come in the next dev update video, including more details on preseason changes, new champions, and champion updates.

Related: A long-forgotten LoL champion is enjoying the spotlight in 2 roles thanks to recent buffs

About the author