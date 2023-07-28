Faker may be injured, but he’s still helping T1 win in LCK

In true champion fashion, Faker is doing his best to aid T1 in the 2023 LCK Summer Split despite his injury.

T1’s Oner shed some light on what’s happening behind the scenes in the team amidst Faker’s injury. The jungler revealed Faker is trying to boost T1’s morale, praising good scrims and offering feedback on anything he might have noticed, Oner said in a post-game press conference on July 27.

“Faker would volunteer to come to our practices, and give us feedback, maybe help Poby a bit. He often does things that help increase the team morale,” Oner said. The jungler added having Faker offering his support has been “empowering.”

“When scrims work out, Faker tells us we played well. When we lose, Faker offers feedbacks on anything he might have noticed,” Oner added.

Faker has been prevented from playing competitively since the start of week five of the 2023 LCK Summer Split due to suffering a wrist injury. Since then, the legendary mid laner has been recovering, though, there is no new information as to when he could potentially return to the starting lineup.

Related: Could the Faker-less T1 actually miss the 2023 LCK Summer Split playoffs?

His place in the T1 roster has been temporarily taken by a rookie mid laner Yoon “Poby” Sung-won, who’s just 17 years old. Unfortunately for T1’s fans, the team has managed to win only one series out of seven since the forced change, and still can’t be certain of their participation in the 2023 LCK Summer Playoffs.

Nevertheless, Oner also claimed Faker has been practicing solo queue in the post-game conference. Therefore, the mid laner’s return is still a possibility.

About the author