LoL players are sick and tired of getting bombarded with ads every time they open the client

League of Legends players have had to take a few knocks on the chin in 2025, from the disappearance of free Hextech chests to gacha skins becoming the norm—this season has been up and down for Riot on the fan front. The hits do not stop there, as a new client feature has been added that has angered the fans even more.

Over the past few days, more and more League players have noticed “advertisements” appearing as soon as they load into the client. If you were to log into the game right now, you’d be addressed by an advertisement to purchase the recently released Dumpling Darlings skin line, asking players to click the “buy now” button. League players have gone to Reddit this morning to express their distaste for this feature, with some not enjoying having to look at an advertisement immediately when they log into the game.

This is what League players are met with when they load up. Image by Dot Esports

There have definitely been more rumblings within the community on how Riot operates, especially in the monetization topic. Fans were in uproar at the removal of free Hextech chests, so much so that they bombarded a skin announcement trailer with comments demanding they return to the game. Now, with skin advertisements appearing upon client launch, fans have had enough. One player said, “What bothers me is the sudden heavy reliance on FOMO on highly expensive stuff now with gacha-like pop-up ads. Soon we’ll also get pop-ups after every single game”

Riot has definitely increased the amount of gacha skins, with Exalted Mordekaiser set to launch later this year in season two. The crafting page is another area that has been impacted, with players having to click through the Exalted Sett skin page to get to their crafting page. “They did the same with the sanctum and the loot page, they don’t care anymore,” another player commented.

