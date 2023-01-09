Riot confirms start times and dates for League of Legends ranked season 13

It is that time of the year again: the time to welcome a new League of Legends ranked season. The more competitive players can’t wait to start climbing the ranks of season 13, which comes with yet another jungle rework, new pings, the return of the Chemtech Drake, and the usual tweaks to items. And now, Riot Games has finally confirmed the actual time it begins.
This year, the in-game ranked season will be divided into two splits, like professional competitive seasons are. Taking a page from its own Teamfight Tactics, League players will essentially be able to earn twice as many rewards as they previously could, and Riot is releasing two Victorious skins this time as well. A start date for the second split hasn’t been teased yet, but it might come around June or July.
Split one of season 13 really does start with the launch of Patch 13.1, as it was revealed last week, according to Riot Auberaun, League’s game producer. Update deploy times should be the same as usual for each region, starting in Oceania at 1pm CT on Jan. 10 and ending with Vietnam at 6pm CT on Jan. 11. That is in line with the schedule for the newly-released SEA servers as well.
Here are the specific start times and dates for League season 13 in each region:
|Region
|Start time and date
|Local start time and date
|Oceania (OC)
|Jan. 10, 1pm CT
|Jan. 11, 6am AEDT
|Japan (JP)
|Jan. 10, 2pm CT
|Jan. 11, 5am JST
|Korea (KR)
|Jan. 10, 3pm CT
|Jan. 11, 6am KST
|Russia (RU)
|Jan. 10, 6pm CT
|Jan. 11, 3am MSK
|Turkey (TR)
|Jan. 10, 8pm CT
|Jan. 11, 5am GMT+3
|Europe (EUN)
|Jan. 10, 9pm CT
|Jan. 11, 4am CET
|Europe (EUW)
|Jan. 10, 11pm CT
|Jan. 11, 5am GMT
|Brazil (BR)
|Jan. 11, 1am CT
|Jan. 11, 4am BRT
|Latin America (LA2)
|Jan. 11, 2am CT
|Jan. 11, 5am GMT-3
|Latin America (LA1)
|Jan. 11, 4am CT
|Jan. 11, 4am CT
|North America (NA)
|Jan. 11, 5am CT
|Jan. 11, 3am PT
|Philippines (PH)
|Jan. 11, 2pm CT
|Jan. 12, 4am GMT+8
|Singapore (SG)
|Jan. 11, 3pm CT
|Jan. 12, 5am GMT+8
|Taiwan (TW)
|Jan. 11, 4pm CT
|Jan. 12, 6am GMT+8
|Thailand (TH)
|Jan. 11, 5pm CT
|Jan. 12, 6am GMT+7
|Vietnam (VN)
|Jan. 11, 6pm CT
|Jan. 12, 7am GMT+7
Along with the release of the new season, Riot is promoting the Season 2023 Kickoff event, which runs from Jan. 10 to 11 and brings together selected players from nine competitive leagues: LCS, LEC, LCK, LPL, LJL, CBLOL, LLA, PCS, and VCS.
Each of the nine leagues is coming up with its own rules for the event, including a “Boomers vs. Zoomers” showdown for the LCS.