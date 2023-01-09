Riot confirms start times and dates for League of Legends ranked season 13

We had the start dates, but now the times are confirmed as well.

It is that time of the year again: the time to welcome a new League of Legends ranked season. The more competitive players can’t wait to start climbing the ranks of season 13, which comes with yet another jungle rework, new pings, the return of the Chemtech Drake, and the usual tweaks to items. And now, Riot Games has finally confirmed the actual time it begins.

This year, the in-game ranked season will be divided into two splits, like professional competitive seasons are. Taking a page from its own Teamfight Tactics, League players will essentially be able to earn twice as many rewards as they previously could, and Riot is releasing two Victorious skins this time as well. A start date for the second split hasn’t been teased yet, but it might come around June or July.

Split one of season 13 really does start with the launch of Patch 13.1, as it was revealed last week, according to Riot Auberaun, League’s game producer. Update deploy times should be the same as usual for each region, starting in Oceania at 1pm CT on Jan. 10 and ending with Vietnam at 6pm CT on Jan. 11. That is in line with the schedule for the newly-released SEA servers as well.

Here are the specific start times and dates for League season 13 in each region:

Region Start time and date Local start time and date Oceania (OC) Jan. 10, 1pm CT Jan. 11, 6am AEDT Japan (JP) Jan. 10, 2pm CT Jan. 11, 5am JST Korea (KR) Jan. 10, 3pm CT Jan. 11, 6am KST Russia (RU) Jan. 10, 6pm CT Jan. 11, 3am MSK Turkey (TR) Jan. 10, 8pm CT Jan. 11, 5am GMT+3 Europe (EUN) Jan. 10, 9pm CT Jan. 11, 4am CET Europe (EUW) Jan. 10, 11pm CT Jan. 11, 5am GMT Brazil (BR) Jan. 11, 1am CT Jan. 11, 4am BRT Latin America (LA2) Jan. 11, 2am CT Jan. 11, 5am GMT-3 Latin America (LA1) Jan. 11, 4am CT Jan. 11, 4am CT North America (NA) Jan. 11, 5am CT Jan. 11, 3am PT Philippines (PH) Jan. 11, 2pm CT Jan. 12, 4am GMT+8 Singapore (SG) Jan. 11, 3pm CT Jan. 12, 5am GMT+8 Taiwan (TW) Jan. 11, 4pm CT Jan. 12, 6am GMT+8 Thailand (TH) Jan. 11, 5pm CT Jan. 12, 6am GMT+7 Vietnam (VN) Jan. 11, 6pm CT Jan. 12, 7am GMT+7

Along with the release of the new season, Riot is promoting the Season 2023 Kickoff event, which runs from Jan. 10 to 11 and brings together selected players from nine competitive leagues: LCS, LEC, LCK, LPL, LJL, CBLOL, LLA, PCS, and VCS.

Each of the nine leagues is coming up with its own rules for the event, including a “Boomers vs. Zoomers” showdown for the LCS.