Here are all the Season 2023 ranked rewards in League of Legends

With Riot Games ramping up towards League of Legends‘ new ranked season, players from around the world are preparing themselves for yet another battle towards the top of their respective solo queue ladders.

With such grueling climbs ahead, many players are usually focused on two things when looking at the upcoming grind of the new year: how far can they climb, and what rewards are in store for them to unlock on the way to glory. The former depends on how dedicated these summoners are to their climb, and how strong their willpower can be when faced off against constant losses. For the latter, Riot has prepared a catalogue of loot that summoners can earn as they hunker down for some LP.

In order to earn this loot, however, players will need to complete some missions while playing out their opening games on the Summoner’s Rift or the Howling Abyss. These missions are easily finished over the course of the year, and the rewards should also provide some good incentives to continue the climb.

Here are all of the free ranked rewards available to players for Season 2023.

All rewards available from Season 2023 missions in League

Two Hextech chests and keys

Six icons Precision Icon Domination Icon Sorcery Icon Resolve Icon Inspiration Icon Rune Book Icon



3000 Blue Essence

Eight champion shards Yasuo Zed Sejuani Pantheon Wukong Aatrox Yorick Katarina



Season 2023 Kickoff Icon

Season 2023 Icon Mark Maker Ward skin

Players can begin collecting these free rewards when the 2023 ranked season finally kicks off on Tuesday, Jan. 10.