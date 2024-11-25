All LoL battle pass and reward changes coming to season 15

Getting rid of tedious, unnecessary features seems to be one of the main themes of League of Legends in 2025—it’s certainly true for battle pass and rewards.

Recommended Videos

There are numerous currencies in League, making the game feel bloated. Riot Games has identified this and other issues with League’s battle pass and rewards and intends to refresh them in season 15. Here’s all the changes.

All battle pass and rewards changes in LoL season 15

Riot introduces themed seasons to LoL

When someone mentioned a season in League, they usually meant a specific year. For example, in 2024, players competed in season 14, which was divided into three ranked splits, and so on. But now there’s a new type of season to be aware of.

In 2025, Riot is introducing three themed seasons, each divided into two acts. Each one will have a “unique theme and narrative that will connect throughout 2025 and will be the anchor for the majority of the content,” according to Riot. This content translates to game modes, skins, champions, mini-games, and more.

Lots to unpack. Image via Riot Games

From what we understand, these seasons will be tied to the content that Riot aims to release at a specific time period. The developer said it’s planning to celebrate events like the Lunar New Year, April Fools, and more. However, “the majority of our content will be connected to the theme of that Season… to show and immerse you into different parts of Runeterra from the moment you open the client to the moment you see a Victory screen and everything in between.”

These seasons seem to be important since they outline battle pass tasks and rewards to an extent. “Seasons also gave us the perfect opportunity to take a better look at some of League’s core rewards systems,” Riot said.

A new, extended battle pass system is making its way to LoL

Riot is trying its best to clean up the mess of all the currencies in League. A new battle pass helps fix this.

The biggest change is that the battle pass will always be active and last four patches instead of two. Additionally, there will now be two versions of it: a free and a paid one. The latter will include more rewards, but that doesn’t mean the free one won’t be worthwhile. Thanks to a longer duration, players will have more time to complete all the tasks and claim every possible reward.

Battle passes will mirror the season thematics (the Arcane one here is just an example, not a hint of an upcoming season). Image via Riot Games Each season will have different chapters. Image via Riot Games

You will earn experience in battle passes by playing. However, earning the rewards the quickest will be achieved by completing tasks. These will be divided into a handful of categories, including Daily, Weekly, Act, Events, and more.

You will be able to track all objectives in a fresh tracker. Image via Riot Games

Due to a wide range of objectives, most of them are meant to have singular tasks, so each player can complete them all in a limited amount of time. On top of that, the developer revealed that players won’t be required to finish each objective to finish the battle pass, making it more casual-friendly.

“If you’re able to do your daily mission every day, you don’t need to go too far into other missions [to finish the pass]. If you’re unable to play every day, that’s fine too, as the passive experience for playing games, Act-long missions, and infinite Mastery Milestone missions will cover you,” Riot said.

Completing passes is meant to be a more varied experience, but its completion should still take the same time as today. Despite the extended length of the pass, everything now grants players experience.

LoL free and paid battle pass rewards breakdown

That’s a looot of rewards to look forward to. Image via Riot Games

Now that we have the overhauled battle pass system behind us, let’s focus on the arguably most interesting parts of it—the rewards. With Riot removing Event Shop and Tokens, players will unlock pass rewards on the go.

Free pass rewards

First, let’s take a look at the free pass. Everyone will have access to it, and there will more than a dozen items, cosmetics and so on to claim in it. The list goes as follows.

One thematic Earnable Skin Permanent

One random 975 RP or low

One Title

Two Emotes

Two Mystery Emotes

Three Icons

Two Mystery Icons

Four Champion Capsules

4750 Blue Essence (plus infinite repeating levels at the end of the track)

With that in mind, free-to-play players will be able to earn up to 15 skins from the free pass in each year (including the Victorious skins), which is a massive upgrade over the current standards. As of now, free-to-play players typically claim around nine skins per year, according to Riot.

Paid pass rewards and price

Before diving into paid pass rewards, we should look at their price. The standard edition will cost 1,650 RP, an equivalent to today’s Event Pass. Players may buy 1,380 RP for $10.99 or 2,800 for $21.99. All paid pass options look like follows.

1,650 RP – Battle pass

2,650 RP – Battle pass, 10 Pass Levels, Champion receiving the Prestige, Prestige Emote

3,650 RP – All of the above, 25 Mythic Essence, Prestige Chroma

Naturally, the paid battle pass has everything a free version includes, plus dozens of other elements, like additional skins and Ancient Sparks, just to name a few.

Everything from the Free Pass

Three Ancient Sparks

One Prestige Skin

Three Reward Skins

Three Borders

Seven Loot Orbs

One Banner

One Ward Skin

Two Emotes

Two Icons

1000 Orange Essence (Plus an infinitely repeatable 25 OE every 5 levels after 50)

And since the Prestige version of a skin has been mentioned, it’s worth noting another vital change Riot is making. From 2025 onward, there will be only Prestige version of the skin, instead of a Prestige skin and a non-Prestige skin. The dev believes focusing entirely on a Prestige skin will allow the team to produce higher-quality skins.

Other rewards system changes coming to LoL in 2025

Honor and the Honor Shop receiving minor tweaks

Honor level wasn’t that big of a deal in League, providing players with a skin or a border animation. But Riot wants it to be more meaningful.

Having High Honor will now come along additional bonuses. Image via Riot Games

With the addition of seasons to the game, each player’s Honor system will be tied to it. As a result, the dev came up with a system that rewards players with more pass experience if their Honor is high. Additionally, if players take care of their Honor, they will get in-game and post-game bonuses, like more targeted pings they can send per minute. It’s not much, but at least it’s something for the Honor system.

Meanwhile, players with low Honor will “lose or have limited access to these systems.” It will also never reset, which means it will be an actual representation of your in-game behavior.

Bye-bye, Masterwork Chests

With the simplification of League’s currencies, players will have to bid farewell to Masterwork Chests. They will no longer be sold in store starting in Patch 25.S1.1 on Jan. 6, with their Milestone track deactivated at the end of season one, act one in Patch 25.S1.5 on March 5, 2025.

“When they’re deactivated, all earned rewards on the track will be autoclaimed as well,” Riot said. Any unopened chests will not count towards any progress. Luckily, Hextech Chests will be still available, with their primary goal being “the lowest way to obtain skin shards.”

Champion Mystery is now a part of the battle pass

Maximizing your mains will now be a part of the battle pass. Image via Riot Games

Mystery levels and points will still be collected like normal, though their missions will be a part of a new objective modal installed in the battle pass hub. Each season will have three main missions and two “bonus” ones.

Mission one: Complete a Mastery milestone on any champion (infinite mission)

Mission two: Complete Mastery milestone four on any champion (once per season)

Mission three: Complete 12 milestones in your Mastery Set (once per season)

Bonus Mission one: Complete 24 milestones in your Mastery Set (once per season)

Bonus Mission two: Complete 40 milestones in your Mastery Set (once per season)

What about Capsules?

Last but not least, as the last effort to simplify the rewards systems, Riot is moving away from having three capsules (Event, Showcase, and Mythic Variant) active at the same time. In 2025 and beyond, Event Orbs will be the only capsules or orbs.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy