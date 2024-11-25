All gameplay changes in LoL season 15

League of Legends season 15 brings a wealth of changes to Summoner’s Rift, all Noxian-themed for the first part of the year. From map transformations to revamped early-game objectives, respawning Nexus turrets, and a reworked Teleport, the new season is designed to enhance immersion for players of all skill levels.

This season’s theme centers on the Noxian Invasion, bringing the might of Noxus into the heart of Summoner’s Rift. The map now brims with the empire’s aesthetic, from shopkeepers to Noxian War Turrets. But Noxus’ presence goes beyond visuals, influencing gameplay through mechanics like Feats of Strength and even shaping epic objectives.

Even the shopkeeper turns Noxian in 2025. Image via Riot Games

One such addition is Atakhan, the bloodthirsty demon who spawns mid-to-late game, introducing strategic opportunities that can swing matches. While Atakhan deserves a deep dive of his own, we explained the rest of the gameplay changes below.

How Feats of Strength and tier 3 boots work in LoL season 15

The new Feats of Strength system replaces gold rewards for First Blood and First Turret, introducing a unique way to incentivize early-game success. Feats are a best-of-three system with three objectives to compete for: First Blood, First Tower, and First Three Epic Jungle Monsters like Void Grubs, Dragons, and Rift Herald.

The first team to secure two out of three Feats wins the Blessing of Noxus, which is all about the Boots.

All team members receive a small bonus to their tier two boots—the fully upgraded one of the current system—which applies retroactively if you already own boots. After completing two legendary items, players can spend 750 gold to upgrade their boots to tier three, granting stat bonuses and unique passives. Every pair of boots comes with its own tailored upgrade.

Tier two and three arrive with the Noxus-themed season. Image via Riot Games

For example, the current Plated Steelcaps, which grant +25 armor and +45 movement speed, give +5 Armor for free when upgraded to tier two. The free upgrade comes only after your team was the first to obtain three main objectives. After completing two legendary items, you can spend 750 gold and upgrade your Plated Steelcaps to tier three, gaining extra +5 Armor, +5 Movement Speed, and a unique passive that grants a 10 percent max health shield for five seconds after taking physical damage, with 10 seconds cooldown.

LoL season 15 respawning Nexus turrets explained

Starting from 2025, Nexus turrets will respawn after being destroyed, similar to how inhibitors work. They return at full health after a set amount of time, giving you a chance to stabilize—and hopefully turn the tides—during tense late-game moments.

Noxus improved the Nexus Turrets, and now they’ll respawn like the inhibitors. Image via Riot Games

According to Riot, this change will prevent games from feeling unwinnable after losing both Nexus turrets while reducing the need to “babysit” the Nexus against backdoor strategies like those from Twitch, Shaco, or Twisted Fate.

All new runes in LoL season 15

The 2025 Season introduces new runes while retiring older, less engaging options.

Axiom Arcanist will replace Nullifying Orb in the Sorcery rune tree : it increases ultimate ability damage, healing, or shielding and refunds cooldown on takedowns.

: it increases ultimate ability damage, healing, or shielding and refunds cooldown on takedowns. Deep Ward, in the Domination rune tree : Enhances Stealth Wards in the enemy jungle, granting +1 HP and extended duration that varies between +30-120 seconds for Yellow Trinket Wards. When a champion reaches level 11, river-placed wards gain these bonuses as well.

: Enhances Stealth Wards in the enemy jungle, granting +1 HP and extended duration that varies between +30-120 seconds for Yellow Trinket Wards. When a champion reaches level 11, river-placed wards gain these bonuses as well. Sixth Sense, in the Domination rune tree : Automatically tracks an enemy ward , and at level 11, it reveals it for 10 seconds. It has a 300-second cooldown for melee champions and 360 seconds for ranged ones.

, and at level 11, it reveals it for 10 seconds. It has a 300-second cooldown for melee champions and 360 seconds for ranged ones. Grisly Mementos, in the Domination rune tree: Grants infinite Trinket Ability Haste for champion takedowns, replacing the adaptive bonuses from Eyeball Collector and similar runes.

LoL season 15 Teleport rework explained

Teleport will also undergo a significant rework to balance its early-game and late-game utility. Instead of blinking instantly, champions will visually travel across the map during the channel, slowing down the process. But the enhanced version of the spell will keep its fast travel.

Teleport has been through a few changes in League’s lifetime. Image via Riot Games

According to Rot, this change will reduce the dominance of Teleport as a “reset” button for laning phase while preserving its strategic value for late-game, global plays.

