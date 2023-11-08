Grand Theft Auto 6 is coming soon, and there are many features that are unconfirmed. Here are the 10 biggest GTA 6 rumors and leaks about what could be in the game at launch.

Vice City

Back to Vice City? Image via Rockstar Games

GTA players have already been to Vice City, but that was in a past version of the city. According to several leaks, at least a portion of GTA 6 will be set in Vice City, perhaps in a more modern era. Vice City will likely be huge, according to a Reddit post, much bigger than San Andreas.

And Vice City will grow and change over time

According to several leaks, the classic Vice City location will grow, contract, and change over time. New locations will be added to the map, and there’s a couple of rumors that suggest that as the game progresses in time, locations will change.

The police systems should see a huge update in GTA 6, according to a leaked video. There could be elements of description involved, to the point where changing clothes could dramatically decrease wanted levels. Vision of police officers could matter as well, getting into a vehicle in view of police officers could lead them to know what vehicle you’re in.

Inventory sharing

Being able to give people in your party inventory items in specific heists would be a very welcome addition to the game. According to several leaks, it appears that some level of inventory sharing will make its way to GTA 6.

Cleaning your money

It appears that in GTA 6 it won’t be enough just to steal money in heists: You’ll need to find a way to clean it before you spend it. In a leak about new crimes in the game, ways to launder your ill-gotten money should be making their way into the game.

Female protagonist

One of the leaks that seems to be more accurate and likely is that GTA 6 will have a female protagonist. Her leaked name is Lucia, and her partner’s is Jason. The rumors say their adventures will be adjacent to the Bonnie and Clyde stories.

Customizable characters

Something that’s been on GTA fan’s wishlists for quite some time is the ability to customize your own characters. While there are elements of clothes changing and hairstyle changing, being able to fundamentally change elements of your character is something GTA has never had.

VR compatibility

While you can currently play GTA 5 in VR with several mods, there are rumors floating around that the new iteration will have full VR compatibility. With a good chunk of modern GTA gameplay coming from role playing in online, VR would be a stellar addition.

Expanded RPG elements

While GTA has dabbled in some RPG elements in terms of statistics, there has never been a true, fleshed out RPG element. There might be some expanded way to boost stats for varying characteristics, as well as full dialogue trees.

More enterable buildings

While GTA has always had a lush environment, fans have always wanted to enter more and more buildings. With the new map, there could be even more buildings to enter and interact with.