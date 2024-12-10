How to complete the Brute Force File in GTA Online

Fans of GTA Online are no strangers to fresh content, and the Agents of Sabotage update has just made its way into the streets of Los Santos. One of the most important aspects of the Agents of Sabotage update is the Brute Force File mission which tasks players with raiding Fort Zancudo.

Recommended Videos

If you are wondering how to complete this lengthy mission, here is everything you need to know about the Brute Force File in GTA Online.

How to start the Brute Force File in GTA Online

There is only one location for the Garment Factory. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Before starting the Brute Force File, you must purchase and operate a Garment Factory. This factory is located on the right side of Los Santos, and allows players to launch new missions, upgrade their Terrorbyte, store up to 10 vehicles, use a weapon workshop, and generate a small amount of passive income.

The business itself costs $2,350,000 and doesn’t feature any other upgrades or customization options. Once you purchase the Garment Factory you’ll receive a phone call from Pavel, who offers to give you a tour of the facilities with a lengthy cutscene.

When the cutscene finishes, you can head to the computer within the Garment Factory to launch any of the four missions, including the Brute Force File.

How to complete the Brute Force File setup mission in GTA Online

The three setup missions are fairly easy. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Before you can launch the Brute Force File, you’ll have to pay a $20,000 fee and complete a total of three setup missions. All three of these setup missions are in Freemode and require you to collect or steal valuable items and gear that help with completing the main Brute Force File mission.

Here is how to complete each setup mission:

Private military armor

This setup mission tasks the player with breaking into a Merryweather Lockup to steal tactical armor. To get to the armor, you’ll have to kill a few NPC guards and enter a garage filled with Merryweather Vehicles.

While inside the garage you’ll have to search each vehicle for the armor, and finding the correct car will spawn two more NPC guards. Once you dispatch all these guards, you can drive back to your Garment Factory to complete this setup mission. Thankfully, killing any of these NPCs will not trigger any wanted levels.

Override key

The second setup mission is the easiest and takes place within the music locker underneath the Diamond Casino and Resort. Once you select this mission, you’ll be given a marker on your map that leads to the music locker.

Once inside, you’ll receive a photo of an NPC that you must find within the club. When you find this NPC, he’ll hand you the override key and the setup mission is complete.

Infiltration equipment

In the third mission, you’ll collect military-grade equipment to sneak into the base unnoticed. The mission begins by directing you to a military lockup where you’ll have to kill even more NPC guards and steal a vehicle of your choice.

We recommend stealing a fast car instead of a massive truck, since you’ll use this vehicle during the main quest to travel between locations. Once you steal a car, you’ll be asked to drive it to a location where you can stash the vehicle.

How to complete the Brute Force File in GTA Online

Time to earn your score. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Now that you have completed all the setup missions, you can start the Brute Force File by returning to the Garment Factory and using the computer.

You may notice that the Brute Force File has a red Priority File label on the mission, which means you’ll earn double the amount of money for completing it. However, a Priority File mission can only be completed once per week and changes every week.

Once the mission starts, enter your stashed military vehicle and drive to Fort Zancudo. Since you’re driving military equipment and are decked out in body armor, you won’t alert any of the guards. When you park, you’ll have to flash the ID you collected in the setup missions to enter a hangar bay.

Locate the loading bay

Stealth is the best approach. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Your first objective once you enter Fort Zancudo is to find the loading bay, which is blocked by an array of hostile guards. The loading bay is located in the back of this hangar, so you’ll have to either fight or sneak your way through the entire area.

The easiest way to complete this portion of the mission is to stay in stealth mode and sneak around the environment. Killing enemies, even with a silenced weapon, will alert the guards and sound the alarm, forcing you to fight your way through the facility. Remember to stay out of each guard’s cone of vision, which is showcased in blue on your minimap.

As you get closer to the Loading Bay, you’ll enter a long tunnel with a single guard and a side room that contains a minigun. Collect the minigun for later, and wait for the guard to pass to sneak through the tunnel. At the end of the tunnel, there is a stationary guard who forces you to break stealth and enter combat.

There are a total of three guards in this final room, including a Juggernaut. Use the minigun or an RPG to easily dispatch the Juggernaut and keep moving forward.

At the end of the room is a door pad that must be hacked to enter the loading bay. This hacking minigame requires you to spell out a word from a jumble of letters. In this instance the word is always related to the military, such as Corps or Major. Once the hack is complete you can freely enter the Loading bay.

Steal the Scarab

Enter the Scarab and prepare for combat. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Inside the loading bay is a high-tech tank called the Scarab, which you must enter, override, and pilot out of the base. Thankfully, the Scarab has a mounted laser that the driver can use to take out any pesky NPCs.

Enter the tank and wait for it to be overridden remotely, then drive through the tunnel to escape Fort Zancudo. While driving through the tunnel NPCs will spawn and attempt to stop you. Thankfully, the Scarab has a mounted laser that the driver can use to take out these pesky enemies.

Once you drive out of Fort Zancudo you’ll receive a wanted level, and you’ll have to lose the cops and the military before you can deliver the Scarab to the final objective. We recommend offroading on the beach or hiding in the mountains with the Scarab so the cops can’t find you.

When you are no longer wanted, you’ll receive a waypoint that leads you straight to the buyer’s location. Once you deliver the Scarab to the buyer, the mission is complete and you’ll get paid.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy