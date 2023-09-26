The fastest cars in GTA 5 – ranked

GTA V may be over 10 years old, but it’s still incredibly popular. On average, over 90,000 players still log in every day on Steam. That equates to roughly 2.5 million GTA Online players every month. Among them, some are daredevils who perform death-defying stunts, some are desperados who love to cause chaos, and some are speed demons who love cars.

If you’re a speed demon, you probably love cars with a streamlined design, vibrant colors, and most importantly, a lot of horsepower. The faster they go, the better. You might own some of these cars in GTA V already, but if you don’t, this is a sign to treat yourself.

GTA V’s fastest cars, ranked by speed

10) Bravado Banshee 900R (131.00 mph / 210.82 km/h)

Image via Rockstar

Redefining the modern sports car is the Banshee 900R, a wide-body variant of the Banshee. It can reach a peak speed of 131 mph and won’t break the bank, either. For just $565,000, you can purchase the 900R at Benny’s Original Motor Works, located in Strawberry, just south of the Olympic Freeway. Benny’s specializes in lowrider customization.

9) Pegassi Torero XO (131.00 mph / 210.82 km/h)

Image via Rockstar

This two-door hypercar is a Civilian car in the Super class. It seems to be inspired by the real-life 2022 Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4. Powered by a V12 engine, the Torero XO can match the speed of the Banshee, but the latter doesn’t compare visibly to the beauty of Pegassi’s sleek model. The Torero is purchasable at Legendary Motorsport in Los Santos.

8) Overflod Entity MT (131.25 mph / 211.23 km/h)

Image via Rockstar

Another hypercar, the Entity MT was manufactured by Överflöd. It seems identical to the Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut but borrows certain attributes from other models, like the Ferrari F8. The speed, acceleration, and traction on the Entity MT are perfectly balanced, even if the braking isn’t all that. But who needs brakes anyway? With a top speed of 131.25 mph, the Entity MT will run you $2,355,000 at Legendary Motorsports.

7) Lampadati Corsita (131.30 mph / 211.31 km/h)

Image via Rockstar

The Lampadati Corsita is a two-door sports coupe based on the Maserati MC20. It has an identical interior design to the Ignus, the Nero, and the XA-21. It can reach 131.30 mph without breaking a sweat, and although it looks strikingly similar to the Entity MT, it’s even more streamlined for an effortless drive. Legendary Motorsport charges $1,795,000 for this beauty.

6) Principe Deveste Eight (131.75 mph / 212.03 km/h)

Image via Rockstar

Talk about an odd design for a car, but it works. In both name and design, the Deveste Eight is derived from the real-life Devel Sixteen, although you should note that the shape of the headlights seems to be inspired by the Hyundai N 2025 Vision Gran Turismo. There isn’t a huge difference between the Deveste Eight and the Corsita, plus it’ll cost the same at $1,795,000, and it’s also available at Legendary Motorsports.

5) Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT (132.00 mph / 212.43 km/h)

Image via Rockstar

Now that’s a good-looking car. Known simply as the Stinger TT, this two-door grand-touring car resembles a Ferrari Roma. The acceleration on the Stinger TT is out of this world, but the braking and traction greatly suffer as a result, so it’s a “pick your poison” scenario. Even with the setbacks, however, it manages to reach 132.00 mph. The only downside is that it’s one of the most expensive cars on this list, so be prepared to drop $2,380,000 at Legendary Motorsports.

4) Pfister 811 (132.50 mph / 213.24 km/h)

Image via Rockstar

Pfister’s 811 has an electric motor that gives considerably more kick than a turbocharger. You’ll be destroying the ecosystem, but if you’re not a green warrior, don’t worry about it. Good thing this isn’t real life. Surprisingly, despite being the fastest, the 811 is also one of the cheapest cars at $1,135,000. Legendary Motorsports defines the 811 as “the future of hybrid tech.”

3) Grotti Itali RSX (135.30 mph / 217.74 km/h)

Image via Rockstar

If you read Legendary Motorsports’ official description of the Itali RSX, it’s alluded to be the “sexiest” car in the game—or thereabouts. Honestly, there are quite a few contenders for the “sexiest” car in GTA V, so that’s open to interpretation. This vehicle was based on the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, and as you’ll notice, most of the fast cars are modeled after Ferraris. With a top speed of 135.30, it’s one of the best, but also the most expensive. You’ll have to decide for yourself whether $3,465,000 is worth it.

2) Ocelot Pariah (136.00 mph / 218.87 km/h)

Image via Rockstar

Pariah is a great name for a car, isn’t it? It just rolls off the tongue. You’ll be surprised to learn that the Pariah isn’t based on a Ferrari, but rather an Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato. Yes, Aston Martin as in “James Bond car.” The Pariah excels in the Sports class, towering over the Elegy RH8, Neo, and Jugular. It’s fairly affordable too, for $1,420,000 at Legendary Motorsports.

1) BF Weevil Custom (137.50 mph / 221.28 km/h)

Image via Rockstar

The BF Weevil doesn’t look like much, especially not beside the behemoth cars that came before it, but for the generous price of $980,000, you’ll be snagging yourself GTA V’s fastest car. This hotrod specifically resembles a VW Beetle Rat Rod. In the right hands, this Weevil is competition-worthy, so long as it’s upgraded to the rat rod-style it’s built after. Benny’s Original Motor Works has you covered with a max speed of 137.50 mph. With the Weevil, you’re guaranteed to impress your friends and win every race.

