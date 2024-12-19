How to get the Taco Van in GTA Online

With every update to GTA Online, players get access to a variety of vehicles they can purchase and drive with their hard-earned cash. While most players want to buy exorbitant sports cars, tanks, or even police vehicles, few are brave enough to fork over their cash just because they love to eat tacos.

The Taco Van has been a vehicle in GTA since the game was released years ago, but players can finally purchase this boxy truck for the first time with the latest GTA Online update. If you’re thinking about purchasing a Taco Van for yourself, here’s everything you need to know about this iconic vehicle.

Where to purchase the Taco Van in GTA Online

Surprisingly, the Taco Truck is sold alongside military vehicles. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

If you want to purchase your own taco truck to cruise around the streets of Los Santos, you’ll have to head to the Warstock Cache and Carry website on your mobile phone. You can scroll through the app to find the truck, which has both a regular and trade price. Since the Taco Van was just released, it should be listed alongside all the other vehicles from the Agents of Sabotage update.

The Taco Van costs $345,000 at its regular price, but it can be brought down to only $258,750. If you want to unlock the cheaper trade price, you’ll have to complete the health code violations mission, which is a part of the dispatch work you can access by owning any police car.

The health code violations mission tasks the player with hunting down and returning a Taco Van used by a local gang for drug operations. The mission is incredibly easy, since you just have to take down a few NPCs and drive the narcotic-filled taco truck back to the police lockup. Once you return the van, you’ll permanently unlock the discounted trade price.

Is the Taco Van worth it in GTA Online?

The narcotics aren’t included in your purchase. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Let’s face it, grinding out a lot of money can be a hassle in GTA Online. Since there’s only so much time in the day to earn money, most players aren’t going to want to spend their cash on a meme vehicle.

Since the Taco Van is listed as a Pegasus vehicle, that means it has absolutely no customization options. This means you can’t increase the truck’s speed, traction, or add armor to protect you from hostile players. The entire map is also covered in snow for the holiday update, so the Taco Van will be constantly slipping and sliding across the streets until the event ends.

Furthermore, while GTA Online did add the ability to deliver pizzas for cash, you can’t use the Taco Truck to sell street tacos. This means players can only use the van for driving around the city, which will take forever considering how slow the vehicle moves.

Overall, the Taco Van is a good purchase for players who want to own every vehicle within the game, or for those who don’t mind the lack of customization and slow speed of the truck.

