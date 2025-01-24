Everything new in the GTA 5 Lunar New Year Update

It’s the Year of the Snake in Grand Theft Auto 5, and with that comes more than just spectacle. The update comes packed full of new races, outfits and collectibles—all themed with gold and snakes to match the celebration.

While the main menu may give you a quick rundown, it isn’t so clear about expressing everything in the update. Here’s everything new in the Lunar New Year update for GTA 5.

While plenty is new to do in the Lunar New Year update, different rewards are unlocked for doing various tasks. Some are granted free of charge, while others will take some effort. From races to collectibles, players can stay thoroughly occupied for the next couple of weeks.

Free clothing items

They’re pretty stylish. Image via Rockstar Games

Right off the bat, Rockstar is giving away the following free clothing items just for logging in:

Black Snake Yogarishima Outfit

Red Serpent Leather Jacket

Snake Soul Pendant

Snake King Pendant

Red Snake Soul Cap

Grey Snake King Cap

These items should become available to you upon logging into GTA Online between now and Feb. 12. Once you’ve got them unlocked, you can equip them at any of your wardrobes in-game to show off the snake vibes.

Lunar New Year-themed stunt races and exclusive vehicle livery

Now you can match your outfit to your wheels. Image via Rockstar Games

Until the end of the event on Feb. 12, the featured series in GTA Online is for the new stunt races. There are three new races, all featuring high-flying turns and nitrous boosts. Up to 16 players can join for races that are nothing short of chaotic, and while they’re features, players receive 2X GTA$ and RP.

Winning two of these races will grant you the Lunar New Year livery for the Maibatsu Penumbra FF, which is also 30 percent off during the event. If that’s not enough to justify giving them a shot, the fireworks and lanterns lining the tracks make them stunning to look at.

Yuanbao collectibles to find around San Andreas

How can you resist? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Similar to the winter update in GTA 5, there are new collectibles to be found around the map. This time, they aren’t snowmen, but Yuanbao ingots, and there are 36 of them to find in total. They’re small, but if you’re looking for them on a console, your controller will vibrate when you get close.

Regardless of what you’re playing on, you can also use the Terrorbyte to help you find the Yuanbao. As of the Agents of Sabotage update, you can upgrade your Terrorbyte in the Garment Factory to add a collectible scanner. This will help you find any collectibles, including the Yuanbao, so it’s a worthy investment if you’re an avid treasure hunter.

Collecting all of the Yuanbao ingots before the event ends on Feb. 12 will earn you the Gold Snake Santo Capra outfit, which is on par with the standard rewards you’ll unlock for completing a collectible challenge.

Nightclub bonuses

If you’ve got a nightclub in GTA Online, the Lunar New Year is the celebration for you. If you don’t have one, now’s the best time to join the fun because all nightclub properties, upgrades and modifications are 30 percent off for the first week of the event.

Once you’ve pulled aside the velvet rope, you can reap the rewards of the event with some fairly hefty bonuses. All daily income from the property will be doubled, and you’ll also get 2X GTA$, RP and goods for any of the Goods Missions you run during the event.

From the races to the Yuanbao, there’s plenty to do before Feb. 12 in GTA Online’s Lunar New Year Update. Be sure to get what you want before it’s gone, or you’ll have to wait a whole other year to see them again.

