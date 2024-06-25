There’s always some wrongdoing happening on the streets of Los Santos, and in GTA Online, there are some new police vigilante dispatch missions that you can embark on to clean the streets of crime.

You will, however, require some specific items to start up your new life as an unsanctioned vigilante hunting down the criminals of the world. As a result, you’ll need about $2.9 million to start these sets of missions so you can earn yourself some cash to spend on top of eliminating some dangerous folks from the world.

Here is how to start GTA Online‘s new police vigilante dispatch missions.

How to start new police vigilante dispatch missions in GTA Online

A pricey cost for justice. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To start GTA Online’s new police dispatch missions, disband your current organization if you’re a part of one. Make sure you aren’t a CEO or MC President, then you should have the option to start dispatch work once you’ve locked in all of the requirements.

Once you’ve disbanded your organization, access the internet on your phone or through a PC, and visit the Warstock Cache and Carry website. You’ll need to purchase a valid emergency vehicle since not every vehicle on the site can be used for the missions.

These are the only vehicles you can use for the dispatch missions:

Greenwood Cruiser

Dorado Cruiser

Impaler SZ Cruiser

Gauntlet Interceptor

Stanier Le Cruiser

Unmarked Cruiser

The cheapest police vehicle you can purchase for these missions is the Unmarked Cruiser, which will cost you about $2.9 million. Afterward, you can call up and spawn your emergency vehicle, and enter the driver’s side.

You should see a specific button prompt to “accept the Dispatch Work,” depending on which platform you’re playing on. After you’ve pressed the corresponding button and accepted the mission, you’ll be sent off to eliminate a specific set of targets somewhere on the map.

Tip: After accepting the mission, you can leave the cruiser car and summon a faster, stronger vehicle. If you have, for example, the Oppressor MK2 flying bike at your disposal, you can summon that after starting the mission, and you’ll save a ton of time with both travel and combat since most targets are out in the open and can be destroyed with a few rockets.

After finishing off the enemies, you’ll be given a $25,000 reward for your efforts. It might not be a ton of money, but you can complete many of these missions in a relatively short amount of time.

