First GTA 6 trailer release date confirmed—and it’s sooner than we thought

Grand Theft Auto 6’s trailer was expected to release in early December, but no one but Rockstar knew the exact date. Well, now it’s official.

Developer Rockstar Games announced on Dec. 1 that the first trailer for the hugely anticipated game is dropping on Dec. 5.

Rockstar dropped a picture of their logo with a Vice City-esque background on its social media accounts, revealing that the trailer will debut on Dec. 5, at 9am ET, which would be 6am PT, 8am CT, or 4pm CEST.

The first GTA 6 trailer releases Dec. 5 |Image via Rockstar Games

There’s arguably no other game that’s more anticipated than GTA 6. The upcoming Rockstar’s production has yet to receive a release date, but with the marketing starting on Dec. 5 with the first trailer dropping, we should expect more details in the coming weeks.

Although numerous leaks about the title have shed some light on the production, according to some reports, GTA 6‘s map will be based on the 2002’s GTA: Vice City, and the image of the trailer’s announcement posted by Rockstar seems to confirm it. The map is also rumored to be bigger than the one from GTA 5.

All these rumors and leaks have fueled the anticipation and expectations of fans, though, the upcoming trailer will be the first official footage of the game.

It’s no surprise the gaming community is so impatient when it comes to GTA 6 The latest entry in the renowned franchise, GTA 5, came out in 2013, marking its 10th anniversary this year. By being one of the most successful studios in the modern gaming industry, and bringing us the titles like GTA or Red Dead Redemption, players believe Rockstar will do GTA 6 justice. And we would be fools to think otherwise.