GTA 6 setting: Where will the next Grand Theft Auto be set?

Rockstar Games is cooking up GTA 6, which means a whole new playground of destruction awaits. Which location and setting will players get to watch the events of GTA 6 unfold?

When you think of GTA 3, you think of Liberty City. When you think of GTA‘s Vice City and San Andreas, you can just imagine yourself there and picture every landmark in your brain like a fond memory.

From the Malibu Club to Area 69, each GTA game is rife with places you’ve been to a million times over. GTA 6 has the tough task of creating a new area that will live on for years to come. Let’s see what Rockstar is working on under the hood.

Where is GTA 6 set?

Hello again, old friend. Image via Rockstar Games

If the leaks are true, Vice City will be the home of GTA 6.

Unlike GTA protagonists, which are different in every game, Rockstar has a tendency to reuse the same setting. Liberty City features in GTA 3 and GTA 4, whereas San Andreas is the home of the titular game, as well as GTA 5.

With this in mind, it’s no surprise to see Vice City come back for one more round. If true, this will be music to the ears of many, myself included, as the hot tropics of the Miami-inspired Vice City should look scorchingly scintillating with modern-day hardware.

Alongside the setting leak, there are a ton of other GTA 6 rumors and leaks suggesting that even more massive changes and features are on the way.