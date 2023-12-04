If GTA 6’s graphics look half as good as the trailer then Rockstar has outdone itself already

Rockstar Studios has made a name for itself for crafting stunning open-world games. While the magnum opus to date was Red Dead Redemption 2, it seems Grand Theft Auto 6 could take this crown.

The first trailer for what is arguably the most anticipated game ever finally arrived mostly by surprise on Monday, Dec. 4, and if there’s one major takeaway it’s that the new GTA 6 footage looks impeccable. The 91-second trailer introduces us to Lucia, in next-gen glory, easily clearing what we’ve seen before in the franchise, and maybe gaming more broadly.

This trailer looks to be comprised of footage captured in-engine, setting the expectations for what we’ll get on launch day extremely high. The city looks bustling, the characters look realistic, and the different environments we see all look incredible. It’s important to remember this is the first game Rockstar has crafted for current-gen hardware like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles, so a jump in quality was always expected and that’s exactly what we seem to be getting.

Given the longevity GTA V has maintained, putting the extra time into crafting the perfect look for GTA 6 should be a priority for the Rockstar devs, as people could still be playing this game in 2035 if its predecessor is anything to go by.

Of course, while this trailer fills us with optimism, it’s important to temper expectations until launch; it wouldn’t be the first time an incredible trailer was followed by a lackluster product—though it would be unusual for Rockstar. The good news is this is only the first glimpse of GTA 6 and in the next year we will get a whole lot more to dive into and true confirmation that this title is the graphical goliath we’ve been hoping and praying for.