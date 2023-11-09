Who is the protagonist in GTA 6?

Who is the next character(s) to etch their name in GTA history?

Grand Theft Auto 6 looks to carry on the franchise’s tradition of introducing a new protagonist—or maybe protagonists. Let’s gather all the information we know on the new GTA 6 protagonist conversation.

Claude, Tommy Vercetti, Carl Johnson AKA CJ, Niko Bellic, Trevor Philips, Michael De Santa, and Franklin Clinton. These are not peripheral figures, they are essential cogs in each of the GTA games they star in.

GTA 6 is next up, and it’s already been an interesting journey for the new sandbox title. A huge leak in September 2022 revealed a ton of information about GTA 6, but do we know who the main character is?

Who will the main protagonist be in GTA 6?

Fat, thin, muscular, or skinny, CJ is the man. Image via Rockstar Games

The infamous leaks revealed GTA 6 will have a female protagonist for the first time, and her name is Lucia. Not only that, but it looks like Rockstar Games may buddy her up with a male companion called Jason.

If this is true, this will also be the first time a Grand Theft Auto game will feature two playable characters—with GTA 5 obviously opting for three.

It may end up being that only Lucia is playable, so we’ll keep an eye on that. One of the most popular Twitter pages for GTA 6-related information, @GTA6Newswire, claimed Lucia is Hispanic, 5’3, looks to be a hacker, and is the partner of Jason.

Once the official GTA 6 trailer drops in December 2023 to celebrate the company’s 25th anniversary, we’ll know a lot more about the direction Rockstar is taking the series.