What date is Rockstar Games’ 25th anniversary?

With the Earth-shattering news that the first GTA 6 trailer will coincide with the month of Rockstar Games’ 25th anniversary, it begs the question, when exactly is the date of their anniversary?

Rockstar Games will no doubt go down in history as one of the most important companies in video game history. The Red Dead Redemption titles, Bully (Canis Canem Edit), LA Noire, Manhunt, and Midnight Club. This is a stacked portfolio of games and franchises.

Did I miss any out? Oh, I did, Grand Theft Auto. Duh. Of course, every man and his dog, and its puppies, has heard of GTA. 2023 will finally be the year that fans bear witness to the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer, to celebrate Rockstar’s 25th anniversary—which is detailed for you further on.

When is Rockstar Games’ 25th anniversary?

A legacy like no other. | Image via Rockstar Games.

Rockstar Games celebrates its 25th anniversary on December 10, 2023, with the company previously celebrating its 20th anniversary on December 10, 2018.

You could say that the birth of Rockstar Games is a Christmas miracle no less. This is why it’s apt that the successful company has labored to produce so many wonderful IPs.

All eyes are now fixed on Grand Theft Auto 6—quite possibly the most hyped title in the video game medium, ever. With GTA 5 selling well over 180 million copies and counting, you can only imagine what a potential sequel will do.

We’ll keep up to date with all the latest Grand Theft Auto 6 news. If you can’t wait for the trailer, the Take-Two CEO has previously hinted at the GTA 6 release window.