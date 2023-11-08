GTA 6 trailer coming in early December, Rockstar Games confirms

Finally.

A screenshot of Michael, Trevor, and Franklin looking at a phone in GTA 5
The first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 will be released in “early December,” Rockstar Games confirmed on Nov. 8.

The news comes amid a lot of speculation around GTA 6, and this is the first time in a while Rockstar has made an announcement about the game.

“We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto,” Rockstar’s president Sam Houser said. “We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you.”

Rockstar’s announcement confirmed a Nov. 7 report from Bloomberg, which claimed that GTA 6 would be revealed “very soon” and that Rockstar would drop its first trailer in December. In December, Rockstar will also be celebrating its 25th birthday.

This story is breaking. More information will be added to this article as soon as possible.

Leonardo Biazzi
Staff writer and CS:GO lead.

