Rumored GTA actor and GTA 5 star drop cryptic video amid Rockstar’s silence

Bryan Zampella, one of the rumored voice actors for GTA 6, has starred in a video along with Shawn Fonteno, who gave life to one of GTA 5‘s protagonists Franklin Clinton.

The video was published on Sept. 14 and comes at a time when fans have been waiting for official news regarding GTA 6‘s development. Rockstar Games has gone radio-silent since February when it said that the next GTA game is “well underway.” Fans have been impatiently waiting for news since then, to the point that people even invaded the Gamescom stage to ask about GTA 6 in August.

In the video, Zampella acts as a hired gun and fights with an airport employee over a briefcase before Fonteno shows up. The duo then argues with a character named Richie before the camera cuts and shows both Zampelal and Fonteno sitting on an airplane. The video ends with them opening the mysterious briefcase, which Zampella claims contains “the most powerful and dangerous thing,” but its content is not revealed.

Some GTA fans think Zampella released this video to bait people that he’s working in GTA 6. The mysterious briefcase has been seen as a way to tease a GTA 6 copy or even the game’s script. Zampella also was wearing a Hawaiian shirt for the skit, which is a good choice if GTA 6 is indeed taking place in the iconic Vice City, as leaks from September 2022 suggested.

The fans, however, aren’t exactly convinced that Zampella is actually connected with GTA 6, even though he starred alongside Fonteno in the skit.

It remains unclear if Zampella is indeed one of the actors for GTA 6 and we’ll probably never know until Rockstar shares more details about the game. Until the developer does that, fans will likely keep speculating.

