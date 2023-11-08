GTA 6 to reportedly be announced ‘as early as this week’ with trailer to follow

The incredibly long wait for official word on Grand Theft Auto VI looks to finally be over after reports today claimed Rockstar will give us news “as early as this week.”

GTA 6 is expected to be revealed very soon, sources that spoke to Bloomberg journalist Jason Schrier have suggested, with the first teaser trailer for the long-awaited sequel then expected to land sometime in December.

The timeline for this trailer to land is said to be tied to GTA developer Rockstar Games celebrating its 25th anniversary.

While there is no news of when exactly footage will drop, the dates could line up with The Game Awards set to take place on Dec. 7 in a month’s time. We have seen some footage from the development of GTA 6 due to a studio hack last year, but this would be the first official look at the sequel.

If this news proves to be true then it will be the first major win for the GTA community in years having spent most of the last decade obsessing over any indication the sixth title in the series could be here soon.

Most recently fans were convinced a GTA V promo featuring a sign with all of the letters obscured except “VI” meant that GTA 6 news was on the way. Furthermore, this image included a moon that some interpreted as a hidden announcement of when the sequel reveals would take place. It wasn’t the case at the time, however.

The excitement for GTA 6 shouldn’t come as any shock given the explosive success that GTA V has maintained over the last decade. Since Sept. 2013, GTA V has sold over 185 million copies and still has a dedicated online player base today.

GTA fans should cross their fingers and hope that this latest report comes to fruition and Nov. 2023 can be remembered as the first time we saw GTA 6.