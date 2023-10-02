GTA 6 speculation is getting so out of hand players are looking to the moon for answers

Is GTA 6 in the room with us right now?

Conspiracy theories always have people seeing meaningless things as a sign that affirms their beliefs, and while you might think this is reserved for flat earthers or alike, it seems Grand Theft Auto fans can be lumped into this category. But maybe they have a point.

Rockstar only needed to post an image of the Vinewood sign to fan the flames that a GTA 6 reveal is imminent. That’s right, fans believe the latest promotional image for GTA 5’s Happy Moon festival is a sign that we’ll be hearing about the sequel very soon.

The biggest thing giving people this indication is the fact that how the camera and players in the image are positioned leaves the VI from the Vinewood sign visible while hiding the middle. Of course, this could only mean GTA 6 right? Well if you weren’t convinced there’s more.

Happy Moon Festival!



Play GTA Online anytime this week to get the Red Happy Moon Tee and join the festivities: https://t.co/s0i54l6HoW pic.twitter.com/C8UVIGXL4j — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) September 29, 2023

One space enthusiast and GTA fan jokingly suggested that the moon in this image is the same that we’ll see on Oct. 2, and as such we should expect an announcement then.

While this was admittedly in jest, it seems some fans have been convinced that it’s just more evidence of the inevitable, or perhaps they’re just playing along with the fun.

Hear me out…



The moon in the VI tease tweet from @RockstarGames is a Waning Gibbous at ~85%. The moon enters that phase again on Monday, 2-OCT-2023 and then again on Wednesday, 1-NOV-2023. Could this latest Tweet not only tease VI, but point to the next big announcement? pic.twitter.com/dO78v3eNNq — Dirty_Worka 💀 (@Dirty_Worka) September 29, 2023

The truth is that there is no indication of when we will actually get a reveal for Rockstar’s long-awaited GTA sequel, but if it wasn’t already clear, the fans are ready. Rumors suggest the game could launch next year, but there is potential for it to be during 2025, so fans might have a long wait ahead of them.

Even if we don’t get an announcement during October, the amount of memes this one promotional image has generated is a fair compromise. We expect official news about GTA 6 to arrive in 2024 so anything we learn before then will be a pleasant surprise.

