Latest GTA 6 hint suggests the game has been in development for nearly 10 years

It's shocking that we still know so little about the game.

A LinkedIn profile of a former Rockstar Games employee caused a stir in the Grand Theft Auto community on Aug. 10, suggesting that GTA 6 has been in development for nearly a decade.

This former Rockstar employee is a lead video editor called Jon Young. His LinkedIn profile states that he worked in numerous Rockstar titles, but what caught the eye of the community is the fact that Young says he worked on GTA 6 between 2015 and 2018—meaning that the game could have been in development for almost 10 years.

Why do we still not know a lot about GTA 6 if it is being developed for so long? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fans have been speculating when Rockstar will release the next entry in the GTA franchise for years now, especially because GTA 5 came out so long ago. Rockstar confirmed in February 2022 that the next GTA game is “well underway” and fans were finally able to see a glimpse of this work on September 2022 after concept art and gameplay footage were leaked.

Rockstar, though, never said when it first started developing GTA 6. It it’s possible that the game started development just a year or two after the release of GTA 5 in 2013.

It’s clear that Rockstar takes time to develop its games nowadays, though. Red Dead Redemption 2 was the company’s last big game and its development took over eight years, with Rockstar working on it not long after the first Red Dead Redemption was released in 2010.

Although a lot of players, myself included, can’t wait to get more details on GTA 6, it’s not likely that we’ll get that from Rockstar anytime soon. We hoped that Rockstar would release GTA 6 in 2023, 10 years after GTA 5‘s release, but that would be truly shocking at this point. All that we can realistically hope is that Rockstar produces a trailer before the year wraps.

