The long-awaited trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 finally dropped and fans will likely have a new tune on repeat in their heads—but what song features in the trailer?

While the first look at GTA 6 featured stunning vistas, flashy cars, action, and everything else you’ve come to expect from Rockstar’s flagship series, it’s the song playing in the background that has captured attention.

If you’re looking for what the melody stuck in your brain is, fear not, as we’ve got the answer and you can immediately add the tune to your Spotify playlist instead of the Christmas songs currently on repeat.

The song has been making waves. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Rockstar Games

GTA 6 trailer song: Love Is A Long Road by Tom Petty

The song featured in the GTA 6 trailer is “Love is a Long Road” by Tom Petty, which was released in 1989 and featured on the “Full Moon Fever” album. However, in the UK it was only released as a B-side and not as a stand-alone single.

In the United States, “Love Is A Long Road” peaked at number seven on Billboard’s Album Rock Tracks chart. It remained extremely popular and was regularly played at Tom Petty’s concerts but has not been performed live since 2013, four years before he died in 2017.

The choice of song for the GTA 6 trailer may be a tease for what we can expect in the story, which showed the co-protagonists, Lucia and the yet-to-be-named male lead, as love interests—but the lyrics to “Love Is A Long Road” suggest there could be a bumpy journey ahead for the pair.

Tom Petty sings about things being “hard to give up” and “let go”, as well as giving “her one more chance”, so could we see a story where the Bonnie and Clyde-inspired pair clash heads and go their separate ways?

GTA 5 gave players a choice on how to end the story centered around Michael, Trevor, and Franklin, so we may be set for a similar player choice in GTA 6 that decides the outcome of the main characters.