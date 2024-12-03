Is there a new GTA 6 trailer dropping on Dec. 3? Here’s why fans think yes

Grand Theft Auto 6 is easily one of the most hyped games of 2025. But not only has a release date for Rockstar Games’ latest installment in the epic crime series not been confirmed yet, there hasn’t really been any new trailers for the game, either.

As pointed out on the GTA 6 subreddit, today marks the one year anniversary of the release of the upcoming game’s first trailer. It quickly took the world by storm, but things have been real quiet since then outside of occasional comments and updates from the development team. Many of the replies in the thread echo the frustration over a lack of news, but some remain optimistic that a new trailer is coming as soon as today.

Patiently waiting for the next trailer. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Rockstar Games YouTube

The evidence? Nothing concrete, but instead relying on Rockstar Games’ previous marketing patterns. When Grand Theft Auto 5 was originally coming out, the second trailer was released a little over a year after the first one, which was followed by a steady stream of news over the following months leading up to the game’s September 2013 release. If Grand Theft Auto 6 follows this same pattern, then we could expect the next big trailer to come very soon.

Any news about GTA 6 is going to cause massive headlines no matter what, but releasing a new trailer on a random Tuesday without any prior announcement would be a strange thing to do. At the very least, we could expect some news about the game at some big event such as the upcoming Game Awards, which is always filled with a massive amount of trailers. If no news comes today, get ready for more theories based on miniscule game details to come out trying to figure out more about the newest GTA.

