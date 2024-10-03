Is GTA 6’s release date confirmed on Oct. 4? Here’s why fans think yes

As fans of the Grand Theft Auto series clamor for more information on the upcoming release of GTA 6, some members believe they have spotted a clue that confirms the release date of a second trailer.

After a pizza delivery system was added to GTA Online, eagle-eyed fans spotted a strange series of numbers on a license plate found within a short trailer. One fan noticed how the license plate on the delivery bike was registered in October and that the license plate, which spells out the word “Pizza,” ended with the number four instead of the letter “A.”

Could this image be hiding something?

This has led many to believe that the license plate is an Easter egg created by game studio Rockstar Games. These hopeful fans think the plate could be teasing a potential new trailer for GTA 6 , released on Oct. 4. Fans are also hopeful that this new trailer will include a release date for the game, as GTA 6 is only confirmed to be released in 2025.

Not everyone is convinced that this trailer contains an Easter egg. One fan pointed out how every single license plate in GTA 5 has the October registration sticker, meaning that the series of dates and numbers could just be a total coincidence. Another user simply replied with, “Here we go again,” since many members of the community have found Easter eggs that turn out to be completely false.

This belief comes after a former developer who worked at Rockstar commented on the game’s development, stating how the studio may face multiple delays that would push back the release date. Rockstar is known for always releasing polished games, so they could hold back on releasing GTA 6 if it doesn’t quite meet their standards.

Even if the release date of GTA 6 is revealed on the auspicious Oct. 4, it’s important to remember that unforeseen delays can always change the release schedule.

