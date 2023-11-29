The Game Awards 2023 predictions: All the reveals we’re expecting

The Game Awards 2023 will celebrate a huge year for gaming, with 32 awards across a range of categories. But despite all the awards, many fans are tuning in to see which new games are revealed instead.

Every year, The Game Awards shares previews of what lies ahead, and 2023 could showcase some of the most exciting reveals we’ve ever seen. Rumors are already in full swing, and we’ve collated some of them below to provide a sneak peek of what to expect from The Game Awards 2023.

Grand Theft Auto 6 reveal trailer

Time for a new crew. Image via Rockstar Games

After literally a decade of waiting, GTA 6 is finally on its way, and Rockstar announced on Nov. 8 that a trailer for the game will be revealed in early December—making The Game Awards a prime candidate for the moment of truth.

GTA 6 certainly doesn’t need any additional exposure, though, and whenever the trailer drops, the internet will probably implode. If we get the trailer before The Game Awards, it could be followed by further information at the show, or alternatively, The Game Awards could reveal exactly when the trailer will drop.

Either way, the wait is almost over for what is undoubtedly the most anticipated game of all time.

The wait is almost over. Image via Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 has enjoyed three separate releases already on PC, PlayStation 5, and Mac OS, with an Xbox Series X|S release set to complete the quartet—and it’s already been confirmed that Baldur’s Gate 3’s Xbox release date will be announced at The Game Awards.

It’s been a bumpy ride for Xbox fans waiting for Baldur’s Gate 3, but Larian Studios confirmed the Xbox version will launch before the end of 2023. This means there will only be a few weeks after The Game Awards for BG3 to release in that window, so could we see a shadow drop on the day?

You can expect to see plenty of Baldur’s Gate 3 at The Game Awards, which is tied for the most nominations with Alan Wake 2.

God of War: Ragnarok DLC

What’s next for the pair? Image via Santa Monica Studios

Rumors of a DLC for God of War: Ragnarok have been circulating for a while, and reports on Nov. 1 claimed an announcement would come before the end of 2023, putting The Game Awards in prime position for a reveal.

The 2022 Game of the Year nominee received a New Game Plus update early in 2023, but any DLC would be significantly larger. Fans are already speculating about what exactly a DLC would entail, given Ragnarok capped off the Norse saga perfectly.

It may be that DLC follows Atreus on his own adventure as he hunts the remaining giants, or he could be reunited with Kratos on a journey to another realm. At this point, though, it’s all speculation, as God of War has never had DLC story content before, so it would be entering uncharted territory.

Elden Ring DLC

Time for more fights. Image via FromSoftware.

Elden Ring clinched the Game of the Year award in 2022, and Shadow of Erdtree is well into development and is “proceeding smoothly”, according to FromSoftware’s parent company Kadokawa. That said, there’s still no release date for the highly-anticipated DLC, but things could change at The Game Awards with an announcement that’s been long overdue since its reveal in February 2023.

Geoff Keighley has revealed FromSoftware games at previous events, so the trend could continue with a release date announcement at The Game Awards 2023. This could mean the DLC would line up nicely with Elden Ring’s two-year anniversary in February 2024.

Death Stranding 2

Delivery in progress. Image via Kojima Productions

First unveiled at The Game Awards 2022, few details have been shared since about Death Stranding 2, but that could change at this year’s show considering Geoff Keighley’s close relationship with the Hideo Kojima team.

A release date announcement at The Game Awards 2023 could theoretically happen, but there have been some recent suggestions that the game will not be released until 2025—although this is far from confirmed. Beefing up the rumors is the fact that the official The Game Awards account teased a new trailer on X, formerly Twitter, in a post that was later deleted.

Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary

Remaster on the way. Image via Wario64 (Twitter)

Fans are still holding out for the long-awaited sequel to Beyond Good & Evil, but their appetites could be sated in the meantime with the 20th anniversary edition that was already leaked by Xbox.

While the leak has already been deleted, as the store listing was removed, it does drop a major hint that Beyond Good & Evil news could be on the horizon, and The Game Awards is widely seen as the most likely place for details to be shared. The bad news, though, is that fans will probably be waiting a lot longer for Beyond Good & Evil 2.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

More news inbound. Image via Ninja Theory.

At the Xbox Showcase and Starfield Direct in June 2023, we saw some in-game footage of Hellblade II, but details have been scarce in the months that followed. Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II has a long-standing relationship with The Game Awards, having first been revealed at the 2019 event before a trailer was shown two years later in 2021. Now that just as much time has passed since the game was revealed, 2023 could be the year we get more information.

Set to launch as a Microsoft exclusive in 2024, the developer hasn’t yet shared an official release date or launch window for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, but The Game Awards is a prime opportunity.