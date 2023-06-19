Only the best can give you an edge on the field.

Battlebit Remastered is a unique shooter game that resembles Roblox and the original Battlefield titles alike. While you can hop onto any server and start having fun immediately, there’s a meta in this low-poly shooter game, and using the best weapons can give you an advantage on the field.

There are over 40 weapons in Battlebit Remastered, and they weren’t all created equally. Due to their fire rates and overall damage, some guns are more deadly and reliable than others.

Here are the best weapons in Battlebit Remastered.

Battlebit Remastered weapon tier rates

S Tier AK74 Players who keep at least a medium distance between themselves and action generally prefer to roll with the AK74, the best assault rifle in Battlebit Remastered. Like in other shooter titles, the AK offers a high damage output, which translates into a lower time-to-kill. MP7 The MP7 is one of the most reliable submachine guns in Battlebit Remastered. Despite being an SMG, it has a respectable range, which makes it quite versatile. M200 Regardless of how the map is looking, there will always be snipers lying around, and most will be equipped with the M200, a sniper rifle capable of taking down enemies with a single bullet. Kriss Vector The Kriss Vector is the ultimate rush weapon. Due to its high fire rate, Kriss Vector is highly favored by players who prefer rushing into close-quarter-combat situations.

A-Tier HK419 M4A1 P90 AK15

B-Tier Honey Badger L86A1 M110 MSR

C-Tier AK15 FAMAS Groza Desert Eagle



If you find yourself in the crosshairs of one of the S-tier weapons, only knowing how to heal in BattleBit Remastered can give you a second fighting chance. Players without a Medkit of their own can use the push to talk feature and ask one from their teammates.

About the author