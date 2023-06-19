How to heal in BattleBit Remastered

With its low-poly nature, BattleBit Remastered resembles Roblox. In addition to offering a familiar feeling, the game was able to draw over 50,000 players during its launch. Despite being easy to pick up, it took us a while to find out how we could heal our teammates during our first playtests.

The healing mechanic gets overshadowed by building and destroying environmental elements. Considering there are also vehicles to cruise on, finding out how you can heal your teammates can suddenly find itself at the bottom of things to do in BattleBit Remastered.

How do you heal yourself and teammates in BattleBit Remastered?

You’ll need a Medkit to heal yourself and teammates in BattleBit Remastered. Medkit is the secondary gadget of Medic characters.

Equip the Medkit in your inventory and use your left mouse button to start healing. If you use the Medkit while aiming toward a nearby ally, you’ll start healing your teammate.

As a Medic, you can throw Medkits on the ground by selecting the item and then pressing X.

While it isn’t technically healing, all classes in BattleBit Remastered have access to a limited number of Bandages. These can be used like a Medkit, but they will only stop characters from bleeding out. Bandages can also be used to revive teammates, making them versatile equipment on the battlefield.

If you want to remain on the battlefield for prolonged periods in BattleBit Remastered, we recommend deploying as a Medic. In addition to ensuring your survival, you can also help out your teammates in need, enabling them to perform strategic moves around the map.

