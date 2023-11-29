Xbox accidentally leaks Beyond Good & Evil – 20th Anniversary Edition

At least we get an anniversary edition.

Xbox accidentally revealed the Beyond Good & Evil – 20th Anniversary Edition in its store ahead of the 2023 Game Awards, which means the launch of Beyond Good & Evil 2 might be delayed again.

With the 2023 Game Awards going live on Dec. 7, players are in the process of nominating their favorite games for the year and are not so patiently waiting to hear which games will be announced for 2024 and beyond. One game players were hoping to hear about at the 2023 Game Awards was Beyond Good & Evil 2, which was announced in 2008 and has yet to be released. However, it may remain in development hell as Xbox accidentally leaked today, Nov. 28, the upcoming launch of Beyond Good & Evil – 20th Anniversary Edition.

The graphics are certainly improved. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Xbox

So, if you were hoping for a release date for this cult classic’s sequel, you will have to wait a bit longer. It is still listed on the Ubisoft website, but there are no further details, which isn’t a positive sign. Since the big reveal, though, Xbox has removed the listing for Beyond Good & Evil – 20th Anniversary Edition from its store, but it hasn’t stopped leakers like Wario64 from sharing details online. The upcoming game features improved gameplay, graphics, controls, audio, new content, rewards, cross-play, and auto-save. There will also be dangerous combat and new areas and modes. And you’ll be able to take pictures of all your adventures.

Beyond Good & Evil – 20th Anniversary Edition listed on Xbox Store:



Swoop into the marvelous world of Hillys as action-reporter Jade to investigate the mysterious DomZ alien attacks alongside colorful characters, like her adoptive uncle Pey'j or the…

Last year, during the 2022 Game Awards, there were quite a few big reveals, including Street Fighter 6, Hades 2, Diablo 4, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, and many more. Even if you don’t want to vote for a game or aren’t interested in the awards, the big gaming announcements for the following year, which, in this case, will be for 2024, are always worth watching for.

Hopefully, if Beyond Good & Evil – 20th Anniversary Edition is announced during the 2023 Game Awards, we’ll get a better look at what this new and improved anniversary edition entails.