The Game Awards is always a must-watch for anyone looking to catch not only the celebration of the last year in gaming, but also to see the latest news and reveals for what is yet to come from some of the biggest—or smallest—developers around the world.

Geoff Keighley and his team tend to center the show each year around big reveals and moments, with some of the largest studios, developers, and names in the industry coming out to showcase what to expect for the next year.

TGA 2023 is no different, with Keighley touting it as the shortest yet most streamlined show the team has ever done, with viewer feedback being a big part of this year’s approach.

“There are games revealing tonight I’ve been waiting to show you for years,” Keighley said. “We don’t make the games so we are only as good as what’s shipping and what’s ready to showcase. I do feel really good about this year’s lineup.”

If you weren’t able to see the show while the broadcast was live or simply just following along as you watch, here is a look at all of the biggest reveals that took place during the event.

The biggest moments and reveals from The Game Awards 2022

Street Fighter 6

During The Game Awards broadcast this year, we finally got a better look at the upcoming next addition to the iconic Street Fighter series.

This new footage shown revealed more of the game’s characters, their unique fighting abilities, and more of those stunning new graphics.

The title’s release date was also revealed: Friday, June 2, 2023.

Hades 2

A sequel to the 2018 breakout hit Hades has been revealed that will bring the same roguelike gameplay but with a new lead character to navigate with.

In the reveal trailer shown we got to see a ton of story elements and some gameplay that looks to utilize the same features players loved from the first game.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Alongside an epic on-stage display the first reveal for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was shown and it looks epic.

The game seems to take place after a time skip from the first and includes new areas, bosses, and upgraded graphics to enjoy.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will arrive on March 15, 2023.