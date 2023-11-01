God of War Ragnarok DLC announcement coming before end of year, new report claims

It might be time to start dusting off the ol' Leviathan Axe.

God of War Ragnarok is reportedly receiving a DLC, or potentially even a completely new spin-off game, according to a report from Spanish gaming outlet Areajugones.

Furthermore, the announcement of additional content for God of War Ragnarok could be coming before the end of 2023, with a potential reveal for a DLC being made at this year’s Game Awards. According to Areajugones’ report, in addition to a translated follow-up report from Insider Gaming, whispers of a Ragnarok DLC come from “sources close to Sony” who claim the DLC could be announced in the very near future.

Alternatively, the idea of a standalone spin-off game has also been floated, with a God of War title that takes influence from the Spider-Man: Miles Morales model being a possibility. Of course, nothing is set in stone as of now, and any news on the God of War front has been exceptionally quiet since Ragnarok was released last November.

A DLC or spin-off for Ragnarok could feel a little strange or out-of-place for some players, considering just how tied together the end of the game feels. Although there is room to continue exploring the Nine Realms as Kratos alongside Freya and Mimir, the game (and Kratos’ story in the world of Norse mythology) feels neatly wrapped, especially if you’re one of the players to finish Ragnarok to 100 percent completion.

God of War Ragnarok’s story was tied together perfectly, but we won’t turn down a chance to revisit it. Image via Santa Monica Studio

Granted, I’ll never turn away from an opportunity to play a fresh God of War experience, especially considering Santa Monica Studio’s quality track record over the last five years. The refreshed version of the classic series has been nothing short of incredible, and if the studio is giving us a chance to get back into the game, it would be foolish to turn that down, regardless of any implications it would have on a “neatly wrapped” story. I’d happily unwrap the bow the devs put on the story if another chance to play the game gets presented.

Should a new DLC get announced, it would likely involve playing as Kratos again, although a solo adventure for Atreus wouldn’t entirely be out of the question. Still, it’s all speculative for now, and by no means does a report of a potential announcement confirm that more God of War is actually in the works.

If new content for the franchise—be it a DLC or standalone spin-off—does get announced, it will likely be during the Game Awards, which will take place on Dec. 7.