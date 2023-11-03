Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC gets surprising update 

It’s been an eternity for Elden Ring fans, and FromSoftware still hasn’t graced us with any details about the game’s first DLC Shadow of the Erdtree. Well, if the devs won’t, fortunately, someone else will, and as such we now know where the expansion is at.

Progress on Elden Ring’s DLC is “proceeding smoothly,” according to FromSoftware’s parent company Kadokawa. The update was shared within an earnings report for the company on Nov. 2, however, it was joined by the crushing news there still is no release date for the highly-anticipated Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

It’s been nine long months since the upcoming DLC was revealed and while we have had radio silence on that front, fortunately, there have been quite a few Soulslike titles to tide things over. These will have to continue to suffice as “proceeding smoothly” doesn’t give any indication of when the content slumber will end for Elden Ring.

Since launch, Elden Ring has had some new additions made. Notably, the December 2022 update brought a Colosseum battle location to the map where Tarnished can test their battle skills against each other.

Something else that Elden Ring benefits from is the massive scale of the game and customization options that mean you can do many playthroughs and experience a different route each time. Still, we understand this isn’t the same as a new story chapter.

If you’re desperate for Souls action while you wait for Shadow of the Erdtree then perhaps Lies of P or Lords of the Fallen can fill that void, but for those who only want a taste of the real thing, we will keep you posted when release date info surfaces online.

For now, Elden Ring fans will have to wait with the confidence of knowing that the development process is going smoothly—let’s hope this means a smooth launch in 2024.