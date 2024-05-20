How many players can join a lobby in Killing Floor 2?

While they wait for Killing Floor 3, players are coming back to the 2016 classic and prequel to the upcoming game, Killing Floor 2. The title can be enjoyed with friends, but many people wonder how big one lobby can be.

Killing Floor 2 is a first-person zombie shooter where players have to survive waves of different enemies, called Zeds, charging at them. With each wave, more opponents flood the map, but you also collect money to upgrade your gear and level up your characters. This simple mechanic is enough to keep players hooked for hours, and the best way to do so is to enjoy the game with your friends.

How many players can be in a single lobby in Killing Floor 2?

There are different servers in Killing Floor 2 in terms of the type of lobby you want to create. If you go for a typical Survival lobby, it can hold up to six players, which is the maximum number. But in Survival VS, you can play with another 11 people, with six of them taking up the mantle of the Zeds.

There’s no better feeling than fighting off Zeds with your friends. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Tripwire Entertainment

You may also find custom servers in Killing Floor 2 created by the community. Some of them have specific rules and mods that allow up to 30 players to have fun on the same server.

How to join a lobby in Killing Floor 2

If you’re looking to enjoy Killing Floor 2 with other random players, you should just select the game mode you’re looking for, the length of the match, difficulty, and search for a lobby in the menu. It shouldn’t take more than a minute at most.

You can invite friends by clicking on player icons under Squad list on the right. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Tripwire Entertainment

But if you’re looking to enjoy the game with friends, you need to be invited by one of them. Once you receive a Steam invite, just click on it and you’ll join the lobby. If it’s a public lobby, though, you should be able to join your friends by selecting them on your Steam friends list.

On the other hand, if you aim to invite your friends to a lobby, just click on the player icon and select the people from your Steam friends list you wish to send an invitation to.

