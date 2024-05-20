Killing Floor 2: How to start a private game

Killing Floor 2 is an online horror game devoted to having dedicated servers, which makes creating a private game or lobby a bit of a mess.

Recommended Videos

The game has been updated so many times since it was first released that it can be confusing to know what to do. So, how exactly does it work so you can get playing with your friends no matter where you are?

How to setup a private game in Killing Floor 2

It begins. Image via Saber Interactive

There’s no option in Killing Floor 2 to host a server and let your friends join, but there’s a way to enter matchmaking with friends by creating a private game.

Select Create a Match. Find the Permissions option at the bottom of the screen and change it to Private: Passworded. At the top right, click Create Party and then invite your friends to matches. Click Play Online Now once everyone has joined.

You can add your friends in the lobby using the in-game menu, but if they join the lobby while in-game, they need to type in the password you create to join.

Remember to set up the lobby with what map you want to play, the difficulty, and everything else before starting the game. The match also doesn’t consider your location, so it throws you into whichever empty server it can find, which could lead to a lot of lag.

It sounds easier than it is. Trust me, you are in for a lot more errors and pain to get it working than it needs to be. Worst of all, crossplay doesn’t work as intended either, including inviting players on different systems.

It’s all a bit of a mess.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more