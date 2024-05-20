Best perks in Killing Floor 2, ranked

Perks define your playstyle in Killing Floor 2, and choosing the right one could be the difference between your life or death.

There are 10 perks in Killing Floor 2, each with different starting weapons to take on the hordes. These amplify your gameplay and help your teams rack up kills and finish the waves. Therefore, choosing different perks to complement your team should be your goal to keep the Zeds in their tracks efficiently. Here are the best perks you can use in the game.

What are the best perks to master in Killing Floor 2?

We’ve tallied all the perks available in Killing Floor 2 in a tier list to help you choose the best ones. However, if your playstyle matches a particular perk’s style, feel free to switch up some positions in the list.

S-Tier Perks

You can never go wrong with the Berserk and Field Medic perks in Killing Floor 2. They have contrasting playstyles, but they greatly benefit any team composition. Berserk players can tank damage from the hordes while acting as the frontline for the team. Their presence is invaluable, and EMP grenades with them make for easy stuns, which can help control the flow of battle while getting overwhelmed by Zeds.

On the other hand, the Field Medic heals its allies and has heavy armor, letting you take colossal damage. Their grenades have dual functionality, healing your teammates while damaging the Zeds. They have lower damage weapons than other perks, but you can easily overlook that by considering what they bring to the team.

A-Tier Perks

These perks could make it to S Tier based on your preference, and they bring something fresh to the table. Gunslinger rocks the Dual 1858 Revolvers, which can deal heavy damage with pinpoint accuracy to slay the Zeds. Combined with the Nail Bomb, there is hardly a foe that can leave the crosshairs of a Gunslinger. However, the Gunslinger requires players to have good aim to get the most out of them, which could be an issue for new players who can only land their shots occasionally.

If Stalkers are ruining your gameplay, a steady Commando on your team should be able to take care of them with ease. They can see the health bar of Zeds and help the team with the information to prevent ambushes. With the AR at their disposal, they have vast rounds of ammo and its consistent damage to break any hordes’ momentum.

B-Tier Perks

These perks are average and can be hit or miss based on your expertise. Some perks like Sharpshooter are circumstantial, and they do good against every foe with their crisp headshots. However, snipers make it easy to miss your shots and get in trouble, so you’ll always need to rely on someone to have your back in tricky situations.

SWAT is good in close-range combat, but suffers against heavy-health enemies as they exhaust their bullets quickly. Demolitionists are fun perks while you play with explosives, but they only do good against some Zed, making them dependent on other team members. Lastly, Firebug has a lot going for them when they ignite hordes, but they need other team members to drop the finishing blow for them as they can’t actually finish those hordes off, but are decent backline support.

C-Tier Perks

While the Support perk allows for a versatile playstyle with its increased loadout space, they only bring a little to the table. They have their SG 500 Pump-Action, which deals severe damage, but they still need their team’s support to take down big Zeds like Bloat.

Another perk is Survivalist, which is highly adaptable to many weapons but pulls them down somewhat. The lack of control and identity makes them unpredictable on the battlefield. Usually, that’s the last thing you’d like in your squad, as it weakens your team composition due to a lack of a specialist.

