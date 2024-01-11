All items in Buckshot Roulette, listed

Get past round one and use items to your advantage when you take on the dealer in Buckshot Roulette.

Here is every item in Buckshot Roulette, what it does, and how you can use it in your favor to guess whether the next round in the chamber is a blank or live bullet in a challenging game of Russian Roulette.

Buckshot Roulette items and what they do

What’s your next move? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The items in Buckshot Roulette are introduced in round two. You are dealt two randomized items in round two, and four items in round three. Any items you use are replaced the following turn, so you should use whatever works best for your predicament. You can have a total of four items at one time. The dealer is also given random items to use throughout rounds two and three. So, it is best to keep track of what the dealer has in his arsenal before you make your next move.

Different circumstances asks for different items. For example, if the option in front of you is a 50-50 choice, you’ll want to use the magnifying glass. But if you’re certain the next bullet is a live one by process of elimination, the saw doubles the damage dealt to the dealer after a successful hit with the shotgun.

Here is what each item does in Buckshot Roulette:

Hand saw : Saw the shotgun in half to deal double damage for one turn. If successful, the dealer will lose two lives instead of one with a single shotgun bullet.

: Saw the shotgun in half to deal double damage for one turn. If successful, the dealer will lose two lives instead of one with a single shotgun bullet. Magnifying glass : Checks the current round in the chamber before you choose to shoot the dealer or yourself.

: Checks the current round in the chamber before you choose to shoot the dealer or yourself. Cigarette pack : Regain a life.

: Regain a life. Handcuffs : Dealer skips a turn. If the dealer uses it on you, you’ll miss the turn. This is only activated if you or the dealer fail to choose correctly.

: Dealer skips a turn. If the dealer uses it on you, you’ll miss the turn. This is only activated if you or the dealer fail to choose correctly. Beer: Rack the shotgun to remove the bullet from the chamber, regardless of whether it’s a blank or live.

Tips for using each item in Buckshot Roulette

The item distribution is randomized, therefore you won’t know what you’ve got until it’s sitting on the tabletop grid. Follow our tips below if you’re unsure of the best time to use each item in Buckshot Roulette:

Use the hand saw when you’re confident that the next bullet is a live one. Make sure to point the shotgun only at the dealer after using the hand saw. Don’t use the hand saw at the start of the round. Use multiple items at once if they’re available. The best item to use with the hand saw is the magnifying glass to ensure the round is live before you deal double damage.

when you’re confident that the next bullet is a live one. Make sure to point the shotgun only at the dealer after using the hand saw. Don’t use the hand saw at the start of the round. Use multiple items at once if they’re available. The best item to use with the hand saw is the magnifying glass to ensure the round is live before you deal double damage. The magnifying glass is best used when you have a straight 50-50 between a live and blank round. You can also use this at the beginning of the round if available. Assess the probability of the same bullet type repeating. Will a live round be in the chamber again if you just shot one at the dealer?

is best used when you have a straight 50-50 between a live and blank round. You can also use this at the beginning of the round if available. Assess the probability of the same bullet type repeating. Will a live round be in the chamber again if you just shot one at the dealer? The cigarette pack is necessary throughout the entire game. Use this if you ever lose a life and have a cigarette pack at your disposal. There is a good chance another cigarette pack appears next turn as items replenish.

is necessary throughout the entire game. Use this if you ever lose a life and have a cigarette pack at your disposal. There is a good chance another cigarette pack appears next turn as items replenish. Handcuff the dealer after using the magnifying glass or beer. This’ll put control in your hands for a few rounds as long as you keep correctly guessing. It also increase your chances of taking the dealer out of the round by successfully shooting him with every live bullet.

the dealer after using the magnifying glass or beer. This’ll put control in your hands for a few rounds as long as you keep correctly guessing. It also increase your chances of taking the dealer out of the round by successfully shooting him with every live bullet. Finally, the beer is best used when you have more blanks in play than live rounds. You’ll want to use the beer depending on the amount of live rounds left in the chamber. The beer skips the current bullet in your turn. It can either force you into a 50-50 situation or remove the final blank to seal the dealer’s fate with the hand saw (if it’s available).

There is no reason to discard any items, unless you are going for a no-item run in Buckshot Roulette. You’ll want to use most items available on your side of the table every turn, depending on the number of live and blank rounds in play. You can also strategically play for specific items. For example, you can use items at your disposal to make space in your grid for a chance at getting cigarette packs on the next turn. This is a viable strategy if you are on your last life.