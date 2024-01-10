How to download and play Buckshot Roulette

Is luck on your side or can you work this one out?

In Buckshot Roulette you must outsmart the AI in a dreaded game of Russian Roulette where the stakes are your life. If you’re looking to play the latest hit horror game on YouTube, here’s everything you need to know about Buckshot Roulette.

How to play Buckshot Roulette: Premise, goal, and gameplay Can you defeat the AI? Image via Mike Klubnika

Buckshot Roulette is available on Itch.io for an asking price of $1.20. The goal of the game is to beat the antagonist in an intense one-versus-one game of Russian Roulette with a pump-action shotgun. Bullets are placed into the chamber in a random sequence where you need to survive each round by choosing to aim the shotgun at the opponent or yourself. The antagonist’s appearance resembles the iconic Imscared character but behaves incredibly differently to Imscared and its gameplay counterpart, INSCRIPTION. The AI in Buckshot Roulette is somewhat unpredictable in its decision-making as it’s often seen shooting itself when there are clearly no more blanks in the chamber.

Buckshot Roulette plays out in turns where you have a limited amount of lives and a total of three rounds to play. The stakes of each round get higher as winning each round gets increasingly more difficult. The tabletop is designed to give the player and opponent items to change the pace of the game by skipping turns and bullets, checking for a blank or live bullet in the chamber, regaining a life, and so on. Buckshot Roulette is a solo experience where you need to outsmart the AI.

How to download Buckshot Roulette

Head over to Itch.io if you want to try this game out for yourself. Buckshot Roulette is only accessible on Windows and Linux and is currently only available on Itch.io. Developer Mike Klubnika makes it clear that Buckshot Roulette will not work on MacOS. Buckshot Roulette also requires Vulkan support to run.

You’ll need to purchase the game on its Itch.io page for either the lowest asking price of $1.20 or higher. Once purchased, you’ll receive relevant files for Windows and Linux. From here, you’ll need to run, give permission, and install the game on whichever system you are using.

There is so much great horror content readily available inside Steam and Itch.io if you are looking for something to play outside of the daily scrap run grind of Lethal Company. Buckshot Roulette is the latest indie horror that’s proven popular on YouTube. With its grungy style, reminiscent of INSCRYPTION, Buckshot Roulette uses a tabletop design to terrify its participants further with strategic thinking rather than putting it all on luck.