Five of a Kind hand in Balatro
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Indies

All hands in Balatro

Every hand in Balatro, its scoring, and required cards.
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
|

Published: Dec 4, 2024 10:04 am

Balatro is based on the game of poker, and while it may look similar at the start, it quickly transforms into something completely different, including a few hands you could never play in regular poker.

If you aren’t familiar with poker or want to learn more about Balatro‘s secret hands, here’s everything you need to know.

All standard hands in Balatro

Two Pair hand in Balatro
The classics. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The nine standard hands in Balatro are the same as in traditional poker. During a Blind, you must collect a specific card combination and then play it to earn Chips. Every hand can have up to five cards, and you can play any hand below with additional random cards that won’t count toward the scoring (but it’s a good way to discard unwanted cards).

Here are all the standard hands in Balatro:

HandDescriptionScoringImage
High CardHighest rank cardFive Chips x one MultHigh Card hand in Balatro
PairTwo cards of the same rank10 Chips x two MultPair hand in Balatro
Two PairTwo Pairs of different ranks20 Chips x two MultTwo Pair hand in Balatro
Three of a KindThree cards of the same rank30 Chips x three MultThree of a Kind hand in Balatro
StraightFive cards with consecutive ranks30 Chips x four MultStraight hand in Balatro
FlushFive cards of the same suit35 Chips x four MultFlush hand in Balatro
Full HouseThree of a Kind and Pair40 Chips x four MultFull House hand in Balatro
Four of a KindFour cards of the rank60 Chipx x seven MultFour of a Kind hand in Balatro
Straight FlushFive cards with consecutive ranks of the same suit100 Chips x eight MultStraight Flush hand in Balatro
what about royal flush?

If you put together a Royal Flush (Ace, King, Queen, Jack, and 10 of the same suit), it will show up as a Royal Flush, but the multipliers and levels are shared with the Straight Flush.

All secret hands in Balatro

Five of a Kind hand in Balatro
This isn’t supposed to work… Screenshot by Dot Esports

Three secret hands in Balatro don’t appear in the Run Info until you play them. To play these hands, you have to make a few slight modifications to your deck, usually through Tarot Cards or Spectral Cards, depending on how lucky you are.

Here are all the secret hands in Balatro:

HandDescriptionScoringImage
Five of a KindFive cards of the same rank120 Chips x 12 MultFive of a Kind hand in Balatro
Flush HouseThree of a Kind and Pair of the same suit140 Chips x 14 MultFlush House hand in Balatro
Flush FiveFive cards of the same rank and suit160 Chips x 16 MultFlush Five hand in Balatro

The secret hands have significantly high base multipliers, and if you get Jokers like Willy Joker and Droll Joker (that trigger even if you don’t play the exact hand), you can snowball through Antes all the way until the Endless Mode. This does require a lot of luck, though, or a seeded run.

Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
Freelance News and SEO Writer for Dot Esports, covering everything from live service games like Destiny 2 and Fortnite to new releases. Writing about games since 2021. When he's not writing, he's probably grinding for loot in Destiny 2.