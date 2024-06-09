Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 release date, pre-order details, and more revealed via early store posting

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 details have been posted a bit early ahead of its reveal during the Xbox Games Showcase, including its release date and a whole lot more.

The game went up a bit early on the Xbox Store, revealing an Oct. 25 release date, with a potential Oct. 17 release for early campaign access, as CoD has done over the past few years.

“Forced to go rogue,” the description for the game says. “Hunted from within. This is Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Developed by Treyarch and Raven, Black Ops 6 is a spy action thriller set in the early 90s, a period of transition and upheaval in global politics, characterized by the end of the Cold War and the rise of the United States as a single superpower. With a mind-bending narrative, and unbound by the rules of engagement, this is signature Black Ops.”

The Xbox page revealed news about maps and applicable pre-order information, including 16 playable maps at launch. All pre-orders will gain early access to the open beta (date TBA) and the Woods Operator Pack, including the “Classic Woods Operator Skin in MW3, Warzone and Warzone Mobile,” plus the Zombie Woods and Numbers Woods skins.

Xbox also revealed that BO6’s Cross-Gen Edition will be available to Game Pass Ultimate or Game Pass Console subscribers, and the default edition will be playable on PC for PC Game Pass players.

An early listing on the PlayStation Store, meanwhile, revealed a screenshot from the game featuring Russell Adler doing his best stuntman impression, jumping over police cars with a motorcycle.

