How to use Field Upgrades in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Black Ops 6 Zombies is both a new and familiar kind of experience in the co-op mode, blending a bit of the past and present with some cool innovations to make an awesome addition to the series.

Recommended Videos

A known commodity in Call of Duty, a Field Upgrade has been in Zombies since Black Ops Cold War four years prior. And now, it’s back in BO6, and it’s crucial to understand what it is, what it does, and how to use them. The Field Upgrade you choose and when you use them is up to you, but we’ve got all the info you need about the important feature otherwise.

Here’s everything there is to know about how to use Field Upgrades in BO6 Zombies.

What is a Field Upgrade in BO6 Zombies?

An important part of your loadout. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Zombies, a Field Upgrade is a rechargeable ability that can turn the tide of your Zombies adventure. The different available abilities can kill zombies, slow them down, heal yourself and your teammates, and more.

Picking the right Field Upgrade is crucial for your Zombies successes or failures, but it’s more important to know how to use them when the time comes, even if it’s just for completing challenges for XP.

How to use a Field Upgrade in BO6 Zombies

Charge it up then let it go. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To use a Field Upgrade in BO6 Zombies, press L1 and R1 (LB and RB) on your controller, or X on PC. Your Field Upgrade must be charged for you to be able to use it, and you select which Field Upgrade you have equipped in the Weapons: Loadout section of the Zombies menu.

The location and icon of your Field Upgrade is dependent on your HUD settings, but by default, it’s found on the bottom right of the screen in between the icons for your tactical and lethal. Once the meter is charged, the number one will appear under the icon, showing you have a charge for your Field Upgrade.

Below, you can find all of the Field Upgrades to choose from currently in BO6 Zombies:

Aether Shroud: Phase into the Dark Aether, becoming hidden from enemy detection.

Phase into the Dark Aether, becoming hidden from enemy detection. Frenzied Guard: Repair armor and force all enemies in the area to target you. During this time, kills repair a portion of your armor.

Repair armor and force all enemies in the area to target you. During this time, kills repair a portion of your armor. Healing Aura: Summons beams of energy down on yourself and allies to instantly revive and heal to full health.

Summons beams of energy down on yourself and allies to instantly revive and heal to full health. Energy Mine: Create a mine of pure energy that detonates in rapid succession, dealing lethal electric damage.

Create a mine of pure energy that detonates in rapid succession, dealing lethal electric damage. Dark Flare: You generate a massive energy beam that deals lethal shadow damage. The beam penetrates everything in its path.

For more on Field Upgrades and all if the Augments available to improve them, check out our Zombies Augments guide.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy