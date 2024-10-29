All Wonder Weapons in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Wonder Weapons are the most powerful tools you can have in your arsenal in Black Ops 6 Zombies, and we’ve got all the details you need on all the Wonder Weapons available and how to get them.

First introduced in Call of Duty: World at War, Wonder Weapons possess incredibly strong abilities and can turn the tide in the battle against the never-ending Zombie horde. Due to their strength, however, they’re difficult to obtain.

Unsurprisingly, Wonder Weapons have made a triumphant return in Black Ops 6. Here’s everything you need to know.

All Wonder Weapons in BO6 Zombies

There are three Wonder Weapons available in Black Ops 6 Zombies at launch. However, only two are available on each map—as both Liberty Falls and Terminus have their own mini questline to complete to get the respective weapon.

We’ve got all the details in the table below.

Wonder weapon Maps Obtain method Ray Gun – Liberty Falls

– Terminus – Mystery Box

– Rewards Jet Gun – Liberty Falls – Mystery Box

– Crafting Beamsmasher – Terminus – Mystery Box

– Crafting

How to get the Ray Gun in BO6

Ray Gun returns. Image via Activision

The fan-favorite Ray Gun is back in Black Ops 6 and remains one of the best available weapons in Zombies. While there isn’t a surefire way to guarantee you can add the Ray Gun to your arsenal in a match, there are some neat ways to grab it.

The easiest and most obvious method to obtain the Ray Gun is to use the Mystery Box and hope you get lucky. However, there are over 30 weapons available in Zombies, and the Mystery Box can roll weapons at any rarity while also providing killstreaks.

You can also get the Ray Gun from rewards available in Zombies, including hitting the vending machine at the Motel near the spawn in Liberty Falls. You can do this once each round, and it provides everything from Aether to Aetherium Crystals.

How to get the Jet Gun in BO6

Suck them up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Jet Gun is only available on the Liberty Falls map in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Unlike the Ray Gun, there is a surefire way to add the Jet Gun to your arsenal in each game if you complete the mini questline and craft it.

Alternatively, you can secure the Jet Gun through the Mystery Box and guarantee yourself a Wonder Weapon using the Wonderbar! Gobblegum. This Gobblegum is Ultra tier, however, and will be difficult to earn—and you can only use it once, so choose the timing wisely.

How to get the Beamsmasher in BO6

Shock and awe. Image via Activision

The Beamsmasher is only available on the Terminus map in Black Ops 6 Zombies. Like the Jet Gun in Liberty Falls, there’s a guaranteed way to add the Beamsmasher to your loadout by completing the mini questline in each match and crafting it.

You can also get the Beamsmasher from the Mystery Box, although you need to hope RNG is on your side. The Wonderbar! Gobblegum method remains an option to get the Beamsmasher, though you can only use it once.

