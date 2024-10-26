How to get and use the Jet Gun in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Black Ops 6 provides plenty of weapons to take down the Zombie horde, but one of the most powerful is the Jet Gun. However, wielding such a weapon of power requires some legwork, so we’ll tell you how to unlock the Jet Gun.

The Jet Gun is one of Black Ops 6’s powerful Wonder Weapons, and assembling the weapon is one of the many Easter Eggs available on the Liberty Falls map. While it is possible to get the Jet Gun from the Mystery Box, the odds are stacked against you.

Crafting the Jet Gun, however, is a surefire way of adding the weapon to your arsenal. If you want to know the process, we’ve got all the details you need.

How to get the Jet Gun in BO6 Zombies

The Jet Gun is the Wonder Weapon available to craft on the Liberty Falls map in Black Ops 6 and is required to complete most of the Easter Eggs on the map. In order to add the weapon to your arsenal, you need to locate three parts across the map.

The three parts you require are the Water Valve, Handbrake, and Electrical Wires. The spawn location for these items and the method to obtain them remains the same in every match, though you need to complete the process again in each match to gain the weapon.

The Jet Gun Workbench is located inside the Liberty Fall’s Motel at the G6 coordinates. This area is immediately accessible at spawn. Head upstairs and towards a locked door on the right-hand side, which results in several Zombies bursting out of the door. Eliminate them and head inside the room to find the Jet Gun Workbench—but you can’t craft it unless you have collected the three parts.

How to find the Water Valve and raise the Water Pressure

This is the spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Water Valve is located outside the Flower Shop in Liberty Falls, against a lilac wall. The coordinates for the spot are E4, right next to the Speed Cola perk. There is no prompt to interact with the Water Valve, which may be confusing.

Walk up to the spot shown above and hold the interact button (X on Xbox, Circle on PlayStation, C/CTRL on PC). The Water Valve is now added to your inventory. Now, head to the Liberty Lanes Bowling Alley, located in the E7 coordinates.

Raise the pressure. Screenshot by Dot Esports

On the right-hand side wall of the bowling lanes, there is a small box. Use a melee attack on the box to remove the cover, then hold the interact button to raise the water pressure. This takes some time, so have your teammates defend you, or complete it gradually.

Completing this part of the Jet Gun quest is easier early on, when there are fewer Zombies to deal with, and Vermin rounds are a great time to complete the task, as you are less likely to get swarmed. If you’re struggling to find an opening, use a Decoy Grenade or a Cymbal Monkey.

How to find the Handbrake and unlock the Tool Shed

Find the key. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The second part required for the Jet Gun is the Handbrake, found inside the Tool Shed at the D4 coordinates. The Tool Shed is locked, however, so you need to get the key—which is found in the Graveyard to the right of the church where the Pack-a-Punch machine is located.

While in this location, a Groundskeeper will spawn. This Zombie is named, so is easy to spot, though it may be difficult to identify if you are surrounded by a horde of Zombies. Again, it’s easier to do this task in the earlier rounds, as the spread of the Zombies means you are more likely to spot the Groundskeeper.

Eliminate the Groundskeeper and check the body for drops, specifically the Tool Shed Key. Pick it up and head to the Tool Shed, open the door, and grab the Handbrake found on the desk on the right-hand side after you enter.

Where to get Electrical Wires in BO6 Zombies

Scrummage away. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The final part required for the Jet Gun is Electrical Wires, which is by far the hardest of the three to get. Head to the Radio House at the H3 coordinates on the map to find the locked door, which can only be opened with a Mangler Cannon. Fortunately, there are several ways to do this.

The easiest way is to craft a Mangler Cannon from the Crafting Table, which costs 1,250 Salvage. This takes time to accumulate, however, and you may want to save your Salvage to upgrade the quality of your weapons, but the other two options require an enemy Mangler.

The first is a more surefire way of opening the door, as you just need to lure an enemy Mangler to the location, wait for him to aim his cannon at you, and dive out of the way. If the shot hits you, it won’t break the door, so timing is key.

Alternatively, kill the Mangler and hope that a Mangler Cannon drops. This useable weapon comes equipped with four shots and takes a killstreak spot in your loadout, but it is not guaranteed to drop from every enemy.

Whichever method you use to open the door, head inside and check the floor for piles of Electrical Wires and debris. Interact with them to search, and one of them will have the Electrical Wires you need, then head back to the Jet Gun Workbench at the Liberty Falls Motel to craft the Wonder Weapon.

How to use the Jet Gun in BO6

Blow them away. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Jet Gun Wonder Weapon in Black Ops 6 is one of the best weapons you can get in Zombies. It is immediately a top-tier tool in your arsenal, and while it cannot be upgraded with Salvage, it has three levels of Pack-a-Punch like any other weapon.

There are two attack forms with the Jet Gun, which are useful in different situations. The first is by holding the fire button, which sucks in enemies and deals damage. It can also be used to collect materials from the ground like Salvage, Power Ups, Killstreaks, and more.

The second form is activated by hitting the aim button, which triggers a large, explosive-like attack. This can easily defeat a large horde of Zombies in your area, though it also uses all of the available power.

The Jet Gun does not have standard ammunition and instead recharges periodically, so you won’t have to worry about spending your Aether on Ammo Crates.

