How to get the Music Easter Egg for Liberty Falls in Black Ops 6 Zombies

There are a handful of Easter eggs in every Call of Duty Zombies mode, and the maps featured in Black Ops 6 are no exception. There are several you can unlock if you and your team discover all the small details like the Music Easter egg on Liberty Falls.

The way you figure out this Easter egg is by tracking down specific items hidden at locations scattered around the map. You and your teammates may have bypassed them while you were playing, as these items are easy to miss because of how small they are. However, there’s a trick to learning their location which makes finding them much easier. After you have them, they unlock a surprise music track for the match. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Music Easter Egg on Liberty Falls in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Where to find all headphones for Music Easter Egg in Liberty Falls for Black Ops 6

There are three headphones you need to find and interact with on Liberty Falls. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The items you need to find are headphones. There are only three you must locate on the Black Ops 6 Liberty Falls map, which can make finding them all pretty quick. The only thing that might prevent you from quickly doing it is having enough Essence to buy all the locked doors to reach every location. However, after round 10, you should have enough to clear most of the map, and then you can grab them all in a single go. At least you don’t have to wait as long as you might have to if you’re trying to unlock the Deadshot Daiquiri perk on Liberty Falls.

The first headphones are on the way to the Liberty Lanes bowling alley. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first headphones are between the Motel and Liberty Lanes bowling alley. You find them on the walkway between these two locations, next to the crafting bench. They are on the ground, in the corner, on your way to the motel. Although the items do not have a prompt for you to interact with them after you do, the music from the headphones stops playing, and a quick laugh plays out, indicating you’ve succeeded in activating this portion of the Easter Egg.

Find the headphones on the bench seat, close to the Pack-a-Punch. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The second pair of headphones are inside the church, next to the Pack-a-Punch. You’ll want to reach this location early during your Black Ops 6 match to upgrade your weapon and make it easier to withstand the horde of zombies, as they are likely becoming tougher to take down and your weapons won’t do as much damage. Stand next to the Pack-a-Punch machine inside the church and turn to face the entrance. The headphones are on the bench on the right side of the room.

Find the final pair of headphones next to the broken bus underneath the bench. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The final headphones you can find are outside the bank. They will be underneath the bench, next to the broken-down bus. The bench is next to a pathway you can unlock, which makes it easy to miss as you’re likely dashing through this location to avoid the next horde of zombies. You might be familiar with the bank if you’ve been attempting to open up the bank vault inside.

Once you hit the final headphones, a new soundtrack plays briefly during your Black Ops 6 Zombies game. Unfortunately, the music doesn’t stick around for the remainder match, but it’s still fun to unlock and surprise your friends while you’re playing.

