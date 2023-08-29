Funniest Call of Duty names to use in multiplayer

Cheeky.

There are multiple armed soldiers firing at one another in a broken city. There are palm trees and explosions in the far background.
Image via Activison

You’ll find all kinds of crazy characters in Call of Duty games online. Often, you’ll come across players with usernames that are guaranteed to make you laugh. 

Whether it’s a great punchline in their name or a dirty joke that hits you after a second, there’s always a joker running around in matches with a funny name. With more CoD games released to a wider audience than ever before, players’ names are getting even more clever and some are downright hilarious.

So, what are some of the funniest CoD names to use? What are the names that will have your opponents laughing hard every time they see you on the kill cam? 

Here’s a list of CoD names that might get a giggle out of you. But be warned—some of these names are borderline offensive or raunchy, while others may be too funny for you to handle.

Lighthearted and fun CoD names

There are three armed soldiers running and firing their weapons in a stadium. There are advertisements on the banners and broken screens behind them.
Catch them off guard. Image via Activision

Something simple often does the trick. Some names are lighthearted and cheeky enough to get a laugh out of players without being too risqué or mean. Perhaps having a name written with numbers instead of letters will have players trying to read it every time it pops up. To some, it might seem stupid or childish, but to others, there’s just enough goofiness to have a laugh while remaining focused on the game.

  • WifiWarrior
  • Tuna Baboona
  • C4n’t_B34t_M3
  • Game of Phones
  • TheNoobAssassin
  • Kwik Skope

Edgy, attention-grabbing CoD names

There are three soldiers aiming at an enemy located above them in the distance. There are giant crates and a broken car in the area. A massive explosion goes off atop a crate in the distance.
Gain the mental edge. Image via Activision.

In a game like CoD, sometimes you need an extra edge to come out on top. Every second during a game could mean the difference between victory and failure. So why not pick a name that has a bit of edginess to it as well? 

It might have the other teams taking an extra second or two trying to process the name displayed before laughing as they get fragged. CoD names with a little more kick to them can be fun to come up with, especially if the jokes are more mature for your taste.

  • Mango Django
  • HotSauceBoss
  • FartKnocker
  • Pee_nut_busters
  • Captain Bootycheeks

CoD names that hit a funny nerve

There are soldiers in a shootout with a large building in the background. There are explosions and other soldiers firing at them in the distance.
A few of these are a bit much… Image via Activison.

And of course, how can we forget about names you might find online that are very much over the edge? You know the ones we mean. Those same CoD usernames are definitely not the kind of phrases you want any parents to see. 

Although it’s always a better idea to not offend anyone online with your username, that doesn’t mean you won’t run into someone online who does the opposite. Some names are downright offensive and simply not a cool thing to have online, especially if it involves any kind of racism or bigoted rhetoric. But there are some names you’ll see that hit a nerve without breaking any rules. 

  • VespucciOfCoochi
  • King Wizhard
  • alphakennyone
  • Mike Oxlong
  • Bruised Cucumber

Coming up with a fun name to use online is a good way to stand out, for better or worse. Chances are you’ll hear a few laughs on mics if you have a name that’s clever enough when other players see it. Who knows, someone might remember you after seeing your funny name on the kill cam.

About the author

Jakejames Lugo

Jakejames Lugo is a writer and creator that has been covering video games, movies, and general entertainment for over a decade. He has published various articles on many outlets, and makes videos regularly for platforms like YouTube and TikTok. Jakejames continues to share gaming related content daily over social media for everyone to enjoy.

More Stories by Jakejames Lugo