Funniest Call of Duty names to use in multiplayer

You’ll find all kinds of crazy characters in Call of Duty games online. Often, you’ll come across players with usernames that are guaranteed to make you laugh.

Whether it’s a great punchline in their name or a dirty joke that hits you after a second, there’s always a joker running around in matches with a funny name. With more CoD games released to a wider audience than ever before, players’ names are getting even more clever and some are downright hilarious.

So, what are some of the funniest CoD names to use? What are the names that will have your opponents laughing hard every time they see you on the kill cam?

Here’s a list of CoD names that might get a giggle out of you. But be warned—some of these names are borderline offensive or raunchy, while others may be too funny for you to handle.

Lighthearted and fun CoD names

Catch them off guard. Image via Activision

Something simple often does the trick. Some names are lighthearted and cheeky enough to get a laugh out of players without being too risqué or mean. Perhaps having a name written with numbers instead of letters will have players trying to read it every time it pops up. To some, it might seem stupid or childish, but to others, there’s just enough goofiness to have a laugh while remaining focused on the game.

WifiWarrior

Tuna Baboona

C4n’t_B34t_M3

Game of Phones

TheNoobAssassin

Kwik Skope

Edgy, attention-grabbing CoD names

Gain the mental edge. Image via Activision.

In a game like CoD, sometimes you need an extra edge to come out on top. Every second during a game could mean the difference between victory and failure. So why not pick a name that has a bit of edginess to it as well?

It might have the other teams taking an extra second or two trying to process the name displayed before laughing as they get fragged. CoD names with a little more kick to them can be fun to come up with, especially if the jokes are more mature for your taste.

Mango Django

HotSauceBoss

FartKnocker

Pee_nut_busters

Captain Bootycheeks

CoD names that hit a funny nerve

A few of these are a bit much… Image via Activison.

And of course, how can we forget about names you might find online that are very much over the edge? You know the ones we mean. Those same CoD usernames are definitely not the kind of phrases you want any parents to see.

Although it’s always a better idea to not offend anyone online with your username, that doesn’t mean you won’t run into someone online who does the opposite. Some names are downright offensive and simply not a cool thing to have online, especially if it involves any kind of racism or bigoted rhetoric. But there are some names you’ll see that hit a nerve without breaking any rules.

VespucciOfCoochi

King Wizhard

alphakennyone

Mike Oxlong

Bruised Cucumber

Coming up with a fun name to use online is a good way to stand out, for better or worse. Chances are you’ll hear a few laughs on mics if you have a name that’s clever enough when other players see it. Who knows, someone might remember you after seeing your funny name on the kill cam.

