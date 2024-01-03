Best one shot sniper loadout in Warzone

It's not just the KATT-AMR that's worth using in Warzone.

Only four snipers in Warzone can one-shot kill an enemy, each offering unique benefits. Here are the best one-shot sniper loadouts ranked.

Raven Software made the latest Warzone map Urzikstan a sniper’s paradise by removing the explosive ammunition requirement for one-shot snipers. If you wanted to one-shot kill an enemy in Warzone 2, you had to equip explosive ammunition, which increased the weapon’s damage range by 43 percent, but also decreased bullet velocity by a whopping 48 percent.

As a result, it became a struggle to land shots at longer ranges as the bullet drop-off was substantial. In Warzone 3, players no longer need to worry about that trade-off as the KATT-AMR can-one shot kill without explosive ammunition.

It’s effortless to pick off enemies from 100s of meters away with the KATT-AMR to the point where pros are ready for the weapon to be banned. However, that doesn’t mean the MW2 snipers aren’t powerful, even if they still need explosive ammunition in the latest battle royale installment.

Best one-shot sniper loadouts in Warzone, ranked

4) FJX Imperium

The FJX Imperium. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor L

Sonic Suppressor L Barrel: Fahrenheit 29″

Fahrenheit 29″ Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Ammunition: .408 Explosive

.408 Explosive Bolt: FJX Blast

3) Victus XMR

The Victus XMR. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor XL

Sonic Suppressor XL Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Optic: SPX 80 6.6x

SPX 80 6.6x Stock : XRK Rise 50

: XRK Rise 50 Ammunition: .50 Cal Explosive

2) MCPR

The MCPR-300. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Barrel: 22″ OMX-456

22″ OMX-456 Optic: KR INTLAS LSJ-3

KR INTLAS LSJ-3 Stock: FSS Merc Stock

FSS Merc Stock Magazine: 5 Round Mag

5 Round Mag Ammunition: .300 Mag Explosive

1) KATT-AMR

The KATT-AMR. Screenshot by Dot Esports